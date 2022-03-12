Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Premier League

Chelsea host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides head into the meeting in the capital in fine form. Eddie Howe has dragged the Magpies up the table since his arrival, ensuring they avoid relegation after an early season scare.

While Chelsea could make it five wins in a row in the league for the first time under Tuchel.

IMAGO / PA Images

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Sunday's league clash:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won eight of the past 10 league meetings, including the last three in a row. They last won more consecutively against the Magpies in the league between April 1957 and September 1958.

Newcastle's only win in their last 27 league games at Stamford Bridge was by 2-0 in May 2012.

The Blues have won each of their subsequent eight top-flight home games against the Magpies.

Chelsea

Chelsea are unbeaten in nine home league matches since a 1-0 loss against Manchester City in September (W4, D5). However, the Blues have kept just two clean sheets in those games, having registered nine in their first 13 under Thomas Tuchel.

They are on a run of four Premier League wins in a row.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last 34 home league games played in March since a 4-2 loss against Sunderland in 2001 (W29, D5).

They are also undefeated in all seven of their league fixtures played on Sundays this season (W4, D3).

IMAGO / PA Images

Newcastle United

Newcastle are on a nine-game unbeaten run in the Premier League (W6, D3).

Only Liverpool have won more top-flight points in 2022 than the 20 by Newcastle prior to the weekend.

They have lost 23 of their last 24 Premier League away games against sides starting the day in the top three of the table, with the exception being a 4-2 victory at Leicester City in May 2021.

The 18 headed goals scored by Chris Wood in the Premier League since the start of the 2017-18 season is the joint most of any player along with Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

