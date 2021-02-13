Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge on Monday night in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's side are on the charge in the league, winning three of their last four and are currently just one point outside of the top four.

Meanwhile Newcastle are at the other end of the table in 16th. They haven't beaten Chelsea since May 2012 at Stamford Bridge. A tough night is in store for the Magpies.

Here are the all important statistics ahead of Monday's clash in west London:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea have only lost one of their 25 home Premier League games against Newcastle United (W18 D6), a 2-0 defeat in May 2012.

Newcastle have lost their last seven away league games against Chelsea, scoring just three goals and conceding 18.

Only against Aston Villa (9) has Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud scored more Premier League goals than he has versus Newcastle (8). However, those eight goals against the Magpies all came in his first six appearances against them, with the Frenchman failing to score in his last seven.

Chelsea

Chelsea are looking to win eight consecutive home top-flight matches against an opponent for the first time since winning nine in a row against West Brom between 1984 and 2013.

Chelsea have won their last three Premier League matches, as many as they had in their previous 11 (W3 D3 L5). The Blues have conceded just one goal in their four league games under Thomas Tuchel, while they've faced on average just five shots per game under the German, compared to 10.1 under Frank Lampard in the league this term.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has never previously managed a top-flight match on a Monday - his last match in any competition on this day was in August 2016, leading Borussia Dortmund to a 3-0 win in the first round of the DFB-Pokal against SV Eintracht Trier 05.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have won two away Premier League games in London this season, beating West Ham and Crystal Palace. The Magpies haven't won three in a season in the capital since the 2013-14 campaign, beating Spurs, West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Newcastle have won two of their last three Premier League games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 13 in the competition (D2 L9). The Magpies are looking to win consecutive away league games for the first time since July 2020.

Newcastle have lost 14 of their last 18 Premier League matches played on a Monday (W2 D2), failing to score in 13 of those matches, including each of the last four.

Miguel Almirón has scored three goals in his last four Premier League games for Newcastle, as many as in his previous 32 in the competition. However, all four of his strikes this season have come in home games.

