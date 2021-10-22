Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

Chelsea welcome bottom of the table Norwich City to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's side are flying high at the top of the table after eight games. But for Norwich and Daniel Farke, it's been far from a positive start. Sitting on just two points, they are already in a huge battle to survive the drop this season after earning promotion.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the league meeting in west London:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea haven't lost in 17 meetings stretching back to 1994 (W12, D5).

Norwich could equal their longest losing streak in the Premier League against a particular opponent - matching the five defeats in a row against Wimbledon and Liverpool.

Chelsea

Chelsea are vying to win six of their first nine league matches for the first time since 2014 under Jose Mourinho. They went on to win the title that season.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

The Blues have lost four home games in the Premier League in 2021 - they haven't had five defeats in a calendar year since 1995.

They have the joint-best defence in the division this season, conceding three goals.

N'Golo Kante could make his 200th Premier League appearance.

Norwich City

Norwich haven't won in 18 Premier League matches, scoring just three goals (D2, L16).

They are also winless in their past 16 top-flight away fixtures (D3, L13).

Daniel Farke's side have two points after eight games. Only two teams have fared as badly after nine Premier League matches and gone on to avoid relegation.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Their most recent away goal in the division was scored by Emiliano Buendia against Watford in July 2020.

The Canaries are the only team in the Premier League yet to take the lead in a game this season.

Grant Hanley is poised to make his 300th career league appearance.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube