Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle | FA Cup

Chelsea welcome League One side Plymouth Argyle to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon in the FA Cup fourth round.

Last year's runners-up, Chelsea, progressed following a 5-1 win over Chesterfield, while Plymouth sealed a 1-0 victory in extra-time to knock Championship side Birmingham City out of the cup.

Now the two have been drawn against each other as they eye a spot in next month's fifth round.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the fourth round clash, as provided by the official Chelsea website:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea will face Plymouth for the fourth time in the FA Cup, and they will play each other for the first time in any competition for nearly 33 years.

Chelsea

Chelsea are aiming to progress from the FA Cup fourth round to the fifth round for the 25th time in 28 seasons. In the Roman Abramovich era since June 2003, the Blues have only failed to reach the fifth round twice.

Thomas Tuchel's side are unbeaten at Stamford Bridge in 14 matches in all competitions since the 0-1 defeat by Manchester City in September (eight wins, six draws).

Plymouth Argyle

The last time Plymouth progressed from the fourth round was in 2006/07 when they were in the Championship. They went on to reach the quarter-finals by beating Peterborough, Barnet and Derby before losing to Premier League side Watford at Home Park.

Boss Steven Schumacher will take charge of a side against Chelsea for the first time.

This will be Plymouth’s eighth Premier League opponent in the FA Cup this Millennium. Although they were eliminated by all seven they did manage notable goalless draws at Anfield against Liverpool in 2016/17, and at home against Newcastle in 2009/10.

Away from home, the Pilgrims have won three of their last seven in all competitions, including their extra-time victory at Birmingham in the last round of the FA Cup.

Plymouth have failed to keep a clean sheet in eight of their last 10 games on the road stretching back to the beginning of November

