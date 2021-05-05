Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Real Madrid | Champions League

Chelsea host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Spain after Karim Benzema's volley cancelled out Christian Pulisic's opener.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the huge Champions League knockout clash:



Previous meetings

The teams had met in only three previous fixtures before the first leg of this tie – in two UEFA finals which were both won by Chelsea, who are therefore still unbeaten against Madrid.

Chelsea

This season's seven victories have made it ten wins in Chelsea's last 18 UEFA Champions League matches (D5 L3).

Chelsea have won only three of their last nine European matches at Stamford Bridge (D4 L2).

Last season's home loss to Valencia was one of only four defeats in the Blues' last 29 matches against Spanish opponents overall (W10 D15). Before Matchday 5 this season, the Blues had won only one of their previous 11 fixtures against Liga clubs, home and away (D6 L4); they had won three in a row before being held at Madrid, which also ended a run of four straight clean sheets against Liga clubs.

The win at home to Atlético ended Chelsea's five-match run without a win against Spanish visitors at Stamford Bridge (D3 L2).

Chelsea have played 12 two-legged knockout ties against Spanish clubs (W5 L7), the last before beating Atlético this season in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League round of 16 when they lost 3-0 at Barcelona in the second leg to go down 4-1 overall.

The London club were unbeaten in their first five home knockout games against Spanish teams in UEFA competition (W4 D1) but have managed only two victories in the seven subsequent matches (D3 L2).

Tuchel is unbeaten as a head coach against Spanish clubs (W3 D4).

In UEFA competition Chelsea have won the tie five times on the nine occasions they have drawn their first leg away from home, although they have lost the last two.

Real Madrid

Madrid have won their last three semi-final ties, having lost five of the previous six.

Madrid have won six of their last nine UEFA Champions League matches (D2 L1) having managed one victory in their previous six (D2 L3). They have lost seven of their last 22 games in the competition (W10 D5).

Madrid's record in two-legged knockout ties against English clubs is W9 L5; they have won four of the last five, the exception last season's defeat by Manchester City.

The Merengues are without a win in their last four away games against English clubs. Madrid's overall away record against English clubs is W6 D5 L7.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube