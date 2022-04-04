Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Real Madrid | Champions League

Chelsea face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side reached the last eight after getting past LOSC Lille. While Real came from behind to seal a comeback to knock Paris Saint-Germain out in the last-16.

Now Chelsea and Real meet again following the semi-final clash last season, when Tuchel's side came out on top, but this time a round earlier.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the showdown in west London:

Previous Meetings

Chelsea were 3-1 aggregate winners against Madrid in last season's semi-finals, goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount securing a 2-0 second-leg victory at Stamford Bridge. The first leg in Spain had finished 1-1, Christian Pulisic's 14th-minute opener for the visitors cancelled out by Benzema 15 minutes later.

The teams had met in only three previous fixtures before last season – in two UEFA finals which were both won byChelsea, who are therefore still unbeaten against Madrid. Their previous meeting before 2021 came in the 1998 UEFA Super Cup in Monaco, when a Gustavo Poyet goal seven minutes from time at the Stade Louis II gave UEFACup Winners' Cup holders Chelsea a 1-0 victory against Madrid, who had qualified by winning the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea also came out on top in the 1971 European Cup Winners' Cup final against Madrid in Piraeus. The first game finished 1-1, Peter Osgood again earned Chelsea their first European trophy despite Sebastián Fleitas pulling one back for Madrid 15 minutes from time.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won their last three contests at this stage, and eight of the last nine.

A 1-0 defeat at Juventus on Matchday 2 this season is one of only four in Chelsea's last 28 UEFA Champions League matches (W18 D6).

Chelsea have won eight of their last 14 European matches at Stamford Bridge (D4 L2), including the last six, all with clean sheets.

Edouard Mendy kept nine clean sheets in 12 UEFA Champions League matches last season, the most in a campaign by a goalkeeper for an English side in the competition's history. He has added another five from his seven appearances this term, conceding only two goals.

Chelsea's overall record against Spanish clubs is W19 D18 L10. At home it is W11 D7 L3.

A 1-0 home loss to Valencia on Matchday 1 of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League is one of only four defeats in Chelsea's last 31 matches against Spanish opponents overall (W11 D16). Before winning 4-0 at Sevilla on Matchday 5 of last season's UEFA Champions League, the Blues had been victorious in only one of their previous 11 fixtures against Liga clubs, home and away (D6 L4); they have now won four of the last six, conceding only two goals.

Chelsea have played 13 two-legged knockout ties against Spanish clubs (W6 L7). The London club were unbeaten in their first five home knockout games against Spanish teams in UEFA competition (W4 D1) but have managed only three victories in the eight subsequent matches (D3 L2).

Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten as a head coach against Spanish clubs (W4 D5).

Real Madrid

This is Madrid's 18th appearance in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. They have won their last nine contests at this stage.

Madrid have won eight of their last 15 UEFA Champions League away games (D2 L5).

Madrid's record in two-legged knockout ties against English clubs is W9 L6; they have won four of the last six, although their last two UEFA Champions League campaigns have been ended by Premier League opponents –Chelsea last season and Manchester City in the 2019/20 round of 16 (1-2 h, 1-2 a).

Last season's win against Liverpool made it four victories from four ties against English opponents in UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The Merengues are without a win in their last five away games against English clubs, losing three. Madrid's overall away record against English clubs is W6 D5 L8.

