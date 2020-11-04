Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Rennes | Champions League

Chelsea welcome Rennes to Stamford Bridge in the Champions League on Wednesday night looking for another three points to stay ahead in the race for the top spot in the group.

The Blues are coming into the clash on the back of an impressive 3-0 away victory at Turf Moor against Burnley and will look for another fiery attacking display under the lights in west London.

(Photo by MOLLY DARLINGTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Rennes are currently third in Ligue 1 and their Champions League group and will look to build on their win against Brest on Saturday to spring a surprise in London against the Blues.

-----------

Match Background

Chelsea's new goalkeeper Edouard Mendy faces a rapid reunion with Rennes, the club he swapped for Stamford Bridge in September, on Matchday 3.

• Mendy's new club are level with Sevilla on four points at the top of Group E. After being held to a goalless draw at home by the Spanish side on Matchday 1, Chelsea recorded a 4-0 victory at debutants Krasnodar, their biggest UEFA Champions League away victory since November 2017.

• This is the clubs' first meeting and Rennes are looking for their first UEFA Champions League win having been held 1-1 at home by fellow group stage newcomers Krasnodar on Matchday 1 before a 1-0 loss at Sevilla last time out.

Form Guide

Chelsea

• Fourth in the Premier League in 2019/20, this is Chelsea's 17th venture into the UEFA Champions League group stage and a third in four years. The exception came in 2018/19, when they won the UEFA Europa League under Maurizio Sarri.

• Chelsea's last four UEFA Champions League campaigns have all ended in the round of 16. In 2019/20 they were heavily beaten home (0-3) and away (1-4) by eventual champions Bayern München at that stage. The loss in Munich ended the London club's ten-match unbeaten run away in Europe (W7 D3).

• Last season Frank Lampard's side recovered from a Matchday 1 defeat at home to Valencia (0-1) to progress as Group H runners-up with 11 points, finishing behind the Spanish side on head-to-head record.

• Matchday 2 was only the Blues' second win in their last seven UEFA Champions League matches (D3 L2).

(Photo by Molly Darlington - Pool/Getty Images)

• European champions in 2012 having been runners-up four years earlier, Chelsea have reached the round of 16 on 14 occasions.

• The London side have won their UEFA Champions League group 11 times, although they have been runners-up in their section on each of their last two participations.

• Chelsea won 2-1 away and at home against LOSC Lille in last season's UEFA Champions League group stage, Tammy Abraham scoring in both games with César Azpilicueta getting the winner in the second at Stamford Bridge.

• Despite those wins, Chelsea have still won only three of their last nine games against French clubs, home and away (D2 L4).

• The Blues have, however, lost only one of their nine home matches against Ligue 1 visitors (W5 D3), Paris Saint- Germain running out 2-1 winners at Stamford Bridge in the 2015/16 round of 16 second leg to win the tie 4-2 on aggregate.

Rennes

• Rennes are making their European Cup debut in 2020/21 having finished third in Ligue 1 last season.

• The Brittany club have played 64 matches in UEFA competition, 42 of them in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League.

• This is Rennes' third successive season playing European football, a club first.

• Having reached the UEFA Europa League round of 16 in 2018/19, Julien Stéphan's side finished fourth in their section in the same competition last season, picking up four points to finish behind Celtic, CFR Cluj and Lazio.

• Rennes were 2-0 winners at home to Lazio on Matchday 6 in last season's UEFA Europa League, their only win in their last nine European matches (D2 L6).

• Les Rouge et Noir are the 11th Ligue 1 club to take part in the UEFA Champions League group stage and the first French debutants since Montpellier in 2012/13.

• Rennes have lost their last five European away matches; a 3-1 win against Real Betis in the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg (6-4 aggregate) was the last time they avoided defeat on their travels.

• Rennes have lost both away games against English clubs and won both at home. Their most recent trip ended in a 3-0 loss in London at Arsenal in the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League round of 16, spelling elimination despite a 3-1 home first-leg success; they also went down 1-0 at Aston Villa in the 2001 UEFA Intertoto Cup semi-final second leg, losing the tie on away goals (2-1 h), meaning they are still seeking their first goal in England.

----------

