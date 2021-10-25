Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Southampton | Carabao Cup

Chelsea face Southampton in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's men host the Saints for the second time this month after their 3-1 victory in the Premier League on October 2.

They'll be hoping for a repeat outcome in midweek, while the Saints will be wanting to knock the Blues out to progress into the quarter finals.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the cup tie in west London:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea have progressed from both of their League Cup ties against Southampton, with the most recent such meeting coming at this stage in 1997-98 - the Blues winning 2-1 at Stamford Bridge en route to lifting the trophy.

Chelsea won 3-1 against Southampton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League earlier this month - only once have they won two home games against the same team in a single calendar month in their history, doing so against Liverpool in January 1997.

Chelsea

Chelsea have fallen at this stage of the League Cup in four of the last six seasons, including each of the last two (vs Man Utd in 2019-20 and Tottenham last season).

Timo Werner has scored in both of his League Cup appearances for Chelsea, with both ending 1-1 and being settled on penalties.

Southampton

Southampton have scored 10 goals in their two League Cup games this season, as many as they'd scored in their previous nine matches in the competition. Only Preston (11) have netted more so far this term.

No side has had more different goalscorers in the League Cup than Southampton this season (excl. own goals), with their 10 goals being scored by seven different players.



