Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's side have lost their last two games in all competitions, suffering 1-0 defeats to both Manchester City and Juventus.

While Southampton are yet to win in the league this season, leaving Saturday's clash finely poised.

SIPA USA

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the league meeting:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea's 2-0 defeat by Southampton in December 2019 is their only loss in the past 11 league meetings (W7, D3).

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Saints have earned 19 Premier League points away to Chelsea - the only sides they have better away records against are Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, claiming 27 and 21 points respectively.

Chelsea

The Blues are in danger of losing back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time under Thomas Tuchel.

They have not lost consecutive top-flight games at Stamford Bridge since December 2019, with the second fixture in that sequence a 2-0 defeat by Southampton on Boxing Day.

SIPA USA

Chelsea have lost four Premier League home matches in 2021 - they have not suffered five top-flight defeats at home in a calendar year since 1995.

The Londoners have scored six first-half goals in this season's Premier League, a joint high with Liverpool.

Romelu Lukaku has nine top-flight goals against Southampton, the joint-highest figure of his career against any club.

Southampton

Southampton went on to avoid relegation in the three previous seasons in which they failed to win any of their opening six top-flight games: 1985-86, 1996-97 and 1998-99.

They have lost 17 of 28 Premier League fixtures in 2021, more than any other side.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are winless in eight league matches, failing to score in five of those, including each of the last three.

Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA

A ninth top-flight fixture without a win would equal their worst run under Hasenhuttl, set between January and March this year.

The 2-0 win at Sheffield United in March is Southampton's only win in their past 16 Premier League away games.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube