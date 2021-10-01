October 1, 2021
Publish date:

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

The statistical view.
Author:

Chelsea welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's side have lost their last two games in all competitions, suffering 1-0 defeats to both Manchester City and Juventus. 

While Southampton are yet to win in the league this season, leaving Saturday's clash finely poised.

1006963105

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the league meeting:

Head-to-Head

  • Chelsea's 2-0 defeat by Southampton in December 2019 is their only loss in the past 11 league meetings (W7, D3).
sipa_32373574
  • Saints have earned 19 Premier League points away to Chelsea - the only sides they have better away records against are Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, claiming 27 and 21 points respectively.

Chelsea

  • The Blues are in danger of losing back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time under Thomas Tuchel.
  • They have not lost consecutive top-flight games at Stamford Bridge since December 2019, with the second fixture in that sequence a 2-0 defeat by Southampton on Boxing Day.
1006962585
  • Chelsea have lost four Premier League home matches in 2021 - they have not suffered five top-flight defeats at home in a calendar year since 1995.
  • The Londoners have scored six first-half goals in this season's Premier League, a joint high with Liverpool.
  • Romelu Lukaku has nine top-flight goals against Southampton, the joint-highest figure of his career against any club.

Southampton

  • Southampton went on to avoid relegation in the three previous seasons in which they failed to win any of their opening six top-flight games: 1985-86, 1996-97 and 1998-99.
  • They have lost 17 of 28 Premier League fixtures in 2021, more than any other side.
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are winless in eight league matches, failing to score in five of those, including each of the last three.
sipa_27001369
  • A ninth top-flight fixture without a win would equal their worst run under Hasenhuttl, set between January and March this year.
  • The 2-0 win at Sheffield United in March is Southampton's only win in their past 16 Premier League away games.

