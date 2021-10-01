Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.
Thomas Tuchel's side have lost their last two games in all competitions, suffering 1-0 defeats to both Manchester City and Juventus.
While Southampton are yet to win in the league this season, leaving Saturday's clash finely poised.
Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the league meeting:
Head-to-Head
- Chelsea's 2-0 defeat by Southampton in December 2019 is their only loss in the past 11 league meetings (W7, D3).
- Saints have earned 19 Premier League points away to Chelsea - the only sides they have better away records against are Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, claiming 27 and 21 points respectively.
Chelsea
- The Blues are in danger of losing back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time under Thomas Tuchel.
- They have not lost consecutive top-flight games at Stamford Bridge since December 2019, with the second fixture in that sequence a 2-0 defeat by Southampton on Boxing Day.
- Chelsea have lost four Premier League home matches in 2021 - they have not suffered five top-flight defeats at home in a calendar year since 1995.
- The Londoners have scored six first-half goals in this season's Premier League, a joint high with Liverpool.
- Romelu Lukaku has nine top-flight goals against Southampton, the joint-highest figure of his career against any club.
Southampton
- Southampton went on to avoid relegation in the three previous seasons in which they failed to win any of their opening six top-flight games: 1985-86, 1996-97 and 1998-99.
- They have lost 17 of 28 Premier League fixtures in 2021, more than any other side.
- Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are winless in eight league matches, failing to score in five of those, including each of the last three.
- A ninth top-flight fixture without a win would equal their worst run under Hasenhuttl, set between January and March this year.
- The 2-0 win at Sheffield United in March is Southampton's only win in their past 16 Premier League away games.
