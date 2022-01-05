Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Carabao Cup

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The winner of the tie will be in the driving seat going into the second leg as the clubs seek to qualify for the final.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the semi-final tie:

Head-to-Head

The clash is the eighth different League Cup tie between Chelsea and Tottenham.

The match is the fourth to take place in the semi-final stages of the League Cup.

No sides have met more in the last four of the League Cup than Chelsea and Spurs.

Chelsea

Chelsea have progressed from five of their last seven League Cup semi-final ties.

Chelsea have progressed from four of their previous seven League Cup ties against Tottenham, including two of the previous three semi-final meetings.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have never won away against Chelsea in the League Cup, drawing one and losing three of their visits to Stamford Bridge in the competition.

Since winning three games in a row against Chelsea between 2018 and 2019,Spurs are winless in their last eight against the Blues (two draws and six losses).

