Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The race for the top-four is on, and only point separates the sides heading into the London derby at the weekend. 

Frank Lampard's side are in fourth spot on 51 points, whilst Spurs are sat in fifth on 40 points.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the London derby:

----------

Head-to-Head

  • Chelsea have only lost one of their last 33 home games against Tottenham in all competitions dating back to 1990.
tammy-abraham-w45
Willian's double against Spurs saw Chelsea clinch all three points in the meeting earlier this season.Getty Images
  • Tottenham have won only seven of their 55 Premier League matches against Chelsea, but three of those victories have come in the past six meetings.

----------

Chelsea

  • They could go four league games without a win for the first time since December 2012.
  • The Blues have lost nine of their 26 Premier League fixtures this season, having lost just eight under Maurizio Sarri in the whole of last season and 10 under Antonio Conte in 2017-18.
  • Chelsea's seven home defeats in all competitions is their most in a single season since 1994-95.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on improvements Chelsea need to make going forward.

----------

  • Only 16 of their 43 Premier League goals this season have been scored at Stamford Bridge.
  • As a player, Frank Lampard only won more Premier League matches against Sunderland (19) than versus Spurs (18).

----------

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham have won four consecutive league matches for the first time since January to February 2019.
  • Spurs have won only three of their 13 Premier League away fixtures this season. They won at least nine top-flight away matches in each of the last seven campaigns.
  • They have lost just twice in 10 games in all competitions since Harry Kane was injured against Southampton on New Year's Day.
  • Tottenham would need to win all of their remaining 12 league matches this season to equal their total of 23 league victories in 2018-19.
  • Spurs have won only two of their 11 Premier League fixtures this season versus the other teams who begin this matchround in the top half of the table.

Statistics via Opta.

----------

Chelsea host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon evening, live on BT Sports. 

Who will end the weekend in the top-four - Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur? Let us know your thoughts.

----------

