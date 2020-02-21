Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The race for the top-four is on, and only point separates the sides heading into the London derby at the weekend.

Frank Lampard's side are in fourth spot on 51 points, whilst Spurs are sat in fifth on 40 points.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the London derby:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea have only lost one of their last 33 home games against Tottenham in all competitions dating back to 1990.

Tottenham have won only seven of their 55 Premier League matches against Chelsea, but three of those victories have come in the past six meetings.

Chelsea

They could go four league games without a win for the first time since December 2012.

The Blues have lost nine of their 26 Premier League fixtures this season, having lost just eight under Maurizio Sarri in the whole of last season and 10 under Antonio Conte in 2017-18.

Chelsea's seven home defeats in all competitions is their most in a single season since 1994-95.

Only 16 of their 43 Premier League goals this season have been scored at Stamford Bridge.

As a player, Frank Lampard only won more Premier League matches against Sunderland (19) than versus Spurs (18).

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won four consecutive league matches for the first time since January to February 2019.

Spurs have won only three of their 13 Premier League away fixtures this season. They won at least nine top-flight away matches in each of the last seven campaigns.

They have lost just twice in 10 games in all competitions since Harry Kane was injured against Southampton on New Year's Day.

Tottenham would need to win all of their remaining 12 league matches this season to equal their total of 23 league victories in 2018-19.

Spurs have won only two of their 11 Premier League fixtures this season versus the other teams who begin this matchround in the top half of the table.

Statistics via Opta.

