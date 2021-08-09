Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Villarreal | UEFA Super Cup

Chelsea take on Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night in Belfast at Windsor Park.

Thomas Tuchel's side make the short flight to Northern Ireland as Champions League winners to face Unai Emery's men who won the Europa League back in May.

Now it's the match to earn the European bragging rights on Wednesday night.

UEFA

Here are the all-important statistics, provided by UEFA, ahead of Wednesday's European tie:



Chelsea

• Chelsea's total of five UEFA Super Cup appearances is bettered by five teams: Barcelona (nine), AC Milan and Real Madrid (both seven) and Liverpool and Sevilla (both six).

• A Premier League side has not beaten non-English opponents in the UEFA Super Cup since Liverpool's 2005 victory against CSKA Moskva. England have since suffered five defeats, only claiming the trophy in 2019 when Liverpool beat Chelsea in the first all-English UEFA Super Cup match.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

• Mateo Kovačić was in the Real Madrid side that beat Sevilla 3-2 after extra time in the 2016 UEFA Super Cup, and was on the bench as Manchester United were defeated 2-1 a year later. He also started Chelsea's 2019 defeat by Liverpool.

• César Azpilicueta was an unused substitute in Chelsea's 2013 defeat by Bayern. Two years ago against Liverpool he skippered a Chelsea team that also included Kepa, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Emerson, Jorginho, N'Golo Kanté, Christian Pulišić and substitutes Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham.

Villarreal

• This is Villarreal's first UEFA Super Cup appearance; they are the 38th team to feature in the match and the first newcomers since Atlético de Madrid and Internazionale in 2010.

• Villarreal are the seventh Liga club to play in the UEFA Super Cup, after Barcelona (nine appearances), Real Madrid (seven), Sevilla (six), Atlético (three), Valencia (two) and Real Zaragoza (one).

• Spanish sides have won 15 UEFA Super Cups (Barcelona 5, Real Madrid 4, Atlético 3, Valencia 2, Sevilla 1), more than any other country. This is Spain's 29th appearance, also a competition record – ten more than second-placed England.

• Spanish sides won nine of the ten UEFA Super Cups played between 2009 and 2018, the exception Bayern's 2013 defeat of Chelsea, but have not lifted the trophy since.

• Villarreal coach Unai Emery took charge of Sevilla for their UEFA Super Cup defeats by Real Madrid in 2014 (0-2) and Barcelona in 2015 (4-5 aet).

• Sergio Asenjo was an unused substitute in Atlético's 2012 UEFA Super Cup win against Chelsea.

• Vicente Iborra was a non-playing substitute for Sevilla in their 2014 UEFA Super Cup defeat by Real Madrid but started both subsequent losses to Barcelona (2015) and Madrid (2016), captaining the side in the latter.

Previous Meetings

• This is the first fixture between the sides. Villarreal will be the ninth Spanish side Chelsea have faced in UEFA club competition; Chelsea are Villarreal's seventh English opponents.

