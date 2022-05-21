Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

Watford travel to the capital to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Roy Hodgson takes his relegated side to Stamford Bridge for one last game as the season comes to an end, which sees Chelsea finish inside the Champions League places.

Third place is all but wrapped up, but Thomas Tuchel will want to end the 2021/22 season with a win to bring the home league victories tally to nine.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the season finale in west London:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea are unbeaten in seven Premier League home meetings with Watford, winning six and drawing once.

Watford have won just once in their past 19 matches against the Blues in all competitions (D3, L15).

Chelsea

Chelsea are unbeaten in their past 11 home games on the last day of the season, winning eight and drawing three.

Thomas Tuchel's side are aiming to avoid consecutive final day defeats, something which last happened in 1992 and 1993.

The Blues have dropped points in nine of their last 13 Premier League home games, drawing seven and losing two.

Chelsea's next goal will be their 100th in the top flight under Thomas Tuchel.

Reece James has eight top-flight assists this season, the most by a Chelsea player aged 22 or under since Eden Hazard in 2012-13.

Watford

Watford's only final-day victory in seven Premier League seasons came in 1999-00, their first campaign in the division.

They have suffered 26 defeats this season, the most in a league campaign since they lost 28 times in 1971-72.

The Hornets are winless in 24 Premier League matches against London clubs (D4, L20).

Roy Hodgson has lost on his previous seven visits to Stamford Bridge after winning his first Premier League game at Chelsea with Blackburn Rovers in April 1998.

