Skip to main content

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League

Chelsea host West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. 

David Moyes clinched a 3-2 win over the Blues back in December after Arthur Masuaku's 87th minute cross-shot caught Edouard Mendy out to seal all three points for the Hammers.

Thomas Tuchel's side will want to avoid suffering a league double against their city rivals, which coincides with the European and World champions losing their last three home matches in all competitions.

imago1008433583h

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Sunday's London derby:

Head-to-Head

  • Chelsea have lost just one of the past 15 Premier League home meetings with West Ham (W10, D4).
  • West Ham have won three of their last five top-flight games against Chelsea, losing the other two.
  • The Hammers could complete a Premier League double over Chelsea for the third time.

Chelsea

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Chelsea could lose four home matches in a row for the first time since September 1978.
  • The Blues have conceded four goals in consecutive home league games for the first time since December 1989.
imago1011451066h
  • Thomas Tuchel's side are unbeaten in eight Premier League fixtures played on a Sunday this season (W5, D3).
  • Chelsea have lost three of their last six matches in all competitions, having suffered just one defeat in their previous 26 games.
  • Timo Werner is aiming to score in three successive Premier League matches for the first time.

West Ham United

  • West Ham are winless in five Premier League away games (D1, L4), losing each of the last three.
imago1011395256h
  • The Hammers have lost five of their 11 most recent games in all competitions (W4, D2).
  • Michail Antonio has scored once in his last 19 appearances for West Ham in all competitions.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011289570h (1)
News

Report: Boehly & Wyss Confident as Chelsea Takeover Process Nears End

By Nick Emms16 minutes ago
imago1011377837h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Mateo Kovacic Ruled Out of Chelsea's Clash vs West Ham

By Nick Emms46 minutes ago
imago1008968218h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Declan Rice Boost After West Ham Contract Rejection

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011385259h
News

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face West Ham: Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek & Havertz Recalled as Blues Eye First Home Win in Four

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011113867h
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Impact of Stamford Bridge Pitch on Chelsea Results

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011460416h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Lewis Hamilton & Serena Williams' Involvement in Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0041027187h
News

Report: Bruce Buck & Marina Granovskaia Wanted by All Three Chelsea Bidders

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011113867h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League

By Matt Debono3 hours ago