Stat Attack: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League

Chelsea host West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

David Moyes clinched a 3-2 win over the Blues back in December after Arthur Masuaku's 87th minute cross-shot caught Edouard Mendy out to seal all three points for the Hammers.

Thomas Tuchel's side will want to avoid suffering a league double against their city rivals, which coincides with the European and World champions losing their last three home matches in all competitions.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Sunday's London derby:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea have lost just one of the past 15 Premier League home meetings with West Ham (W10, D4).

West Ham have won three of their last five top-flight games against Chelsea, losing the other two.

The Hammers could complete a Premier League double over Chelsea for the third time.

Chelsea

Chelsea could lose four home matches in a row for the first time since September 1978.

The Blues have conceded four goals in consecutive home league games for the first time since December 1989.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Thomas Tuchel's side are unbeaten in eight Premier League fixtures played on a Sunday this season (W5, D3).

Chelsea have lost three of their last six matches in all competitions, having suffered just one defeat in their previous 26 games.

Timo Werner is aiming to score in three successive Premier League matches for the first time.

West Ham United

West Ham are winless in five Premier League away games (D1, L4), losing each of the last three.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Hammers have lost five of their 11 most recent games in all competitions (W4, D2).

Michail Antonio has scored once in his last 19 appearances for West Ham in all competitions.

