Stat Attack: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League
Chelsea host West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
David Moyes clinched a 3-2 win over the Blues back in December after Arthur Masuaku's 87th minute cross-shot caught Edouard Mendy out to seal all three points for the Hammers.
Thomas Tuchel's side will want to avoid suffering a league double against their city rivals, which coincides with the European and World champions losing their last three home matches in all competitions.
Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Sunday's London derby:
Head-to-Head
- Chelsea have lost just one of the past 15 Premier League home meetings with West Ham (W10, D4).
- West Ham have won three of their last five top-flight games against Chelsea, losing the other two.
- The Hammers could complete a Premier League double over Chelsea for the third time.
Chelsea
Scroll to Continue
Read More
- Chelsea could lose four home matches in a row for the first time since September 1978.
- The Blues have conceded four goals in consecutive home league games for the first time since December 1989.
- Thomas Tuchel's side are unbeaten in eight Premier League fixtures played on a Sunday this season (W5, D3).
- Chelsea have lost three of their last six matches in all competitions, having suffered just one defeat in their previous 26 games.
- Timo Werner is aiming to score in three successive Premier League matches for the first time.
West Ham United
- West Ham are winless in five Premier League away games (D1, L4), losing each of the last three.
- The Hammers have lost five of their 11 most recent games in all competitions (W4, D2).
- Michail Antonio has scored once in his last 19 appearances for West Ham in all competitions.
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube