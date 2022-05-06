Skip to main content

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Chelsea host Wolves in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel will be the only manager in the dugout in the capital after Bruno Lage was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the game. 

Chelsea lost last time out against Everton, while Brighton thrashed Wolves at Molineux to inflict a third consecutive league defeat on this weekend's visitors. 

imago1010991211h (1)

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Saturday's league clash:

Head-to-Head

  • Chelsea have won just two of the past seven Premier League meetings (D3, L2).
  • However, Wolves are winless in their previous 10 trips to face Chelsea in all competitions (D3, L7).
  • The last two Premier League fixtures between the sides finished goalless, including Thomas Tuchel's first game as Chelsea manager at Stamford Bridge in January 2021.

Chelsea

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Chelsea have lost three of their past six Premier League matches, having suffered just three defeats in their opening 28 top-flight games this term.
imago1011629651h
  • Thomas Tuchel's side have won six of their 17 top-flight fixtures against teams currently in the top half of the table this season (D7, L4).
  • The Blues have secured 44% of their points at Stamford Bridge in 2021-22; only Watford (32%) and Brighton (36%) have earned a smaller proportion at home.
  • Romelu Lukaku has scored just twice in his last 20 Premier League outings.

Wolves

  • Wolves have lost seven of their past 10 top-flight games, winning the other three.
imago1011683288h
  • They could lose four consecutive top-flight matches without scoring for the first time since April 1970.
  • Victory for Wolves would equal a club record of 16 Premier League wins in a season.
  • Bruno Lage's side have failed to score in 16 league games this season, with only Norwich failing to find the net in more matches.
  • Wolves are the only Premier League side yet to draw in 2022, winning nine and losing nine of their 18 fixtures this year.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011653027h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Selection Hint Ahead of Wolves Fixture

By Nick Emms16 minutes ago
imago0004806522h
News

Referee Ovrebo Admits Chelsea Should've Had Penalty vs Barcelona in 2009

By Nick Emms46 minutes ago
imago1011701944h
News

What Thomas Tuchel Expects From Wolves as Chelsea Look to Return to Winning Ways

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011705469h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have Ideas for Summer Transfer Recruitment But Must Adapt to Circumstances

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010015187h
News

Chelsea Handed Double Blow for Wolves Clash as N'Golo Kante & Jorginho Ruled Out

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011629900h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku is Important Part of Chelsea's Squad Next Season

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011713579h
News

Report: Chelsea Keen to Extend Mason Mount Contract Amid European Interest

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011712116h
Match Coverage

Chelsea Predicted XI to Face Wolves: Kovacic & Loftus-Cheek Set to Start in Jorginho & Kante's Absence

By Nick Emms3 hours ago