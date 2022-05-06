Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Chelsea host Wolves in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel will be the only manager in the dugout in the capital after Bruno Lage was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the game.

Chelsea lost last time out against Everton, while Brighton thrashed Wolves at Molineux to inflict a third consecutive league defeat on this weekend's visitors.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Saturday's league clash:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won just two of the past seven Premier League meetings (D3, L2).

However, Wolves are winless in their previous 10 trips to face Chelsea in all competitions (D3, L7).

The last two Premier League fixtures between the sides finished goalless, including Thomas Tuchel's first game as Chelsea manager at Stamford Bridge in January 2021.

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost three of their past six Premier League matches, having suffered just three defeats in their opening 28 top-flight games this term.

IMAGO / PA Images

Thomas Tuchel's side have won six of their 17 top-flight fixtures against teams currently in the top half of the table this season (D7, L4).

The Blues have secured 44% of their points at Stamford Bridge in 2021-22; only Watford (32%) and Brighton (36%) have earned a smaller proportion at home.

Romelu Lukaku has scored just twice in his last 20 Premier League outings.

Wolves

Wolves have lost seven of their past 10 top-flight games, winning the other three.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

They could lose four consecutive top-flight matches without scoring for the first time since April 1970.

Victory for Wolves would equal a club record of 16 Premier League wins in a season.

Bruno Lage's side have failed to score in 16 league games this season, with only Norwich failing to find the net in more matches.

Wolves are the only Premier League side yet to draw in 2022, winning nine and losing nine of their 18 fixtures this year.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube