Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg | Champions League
A statistical view.
Chelsea host Zenit St Petersburg in matchday 1 of the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel's side are the reigning Champions are lifting the title back in May in Porto after a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.
And they begin their campaign and defence of the title on Tuesday against Russian opposition in Group H.
Here are the all-important statistics, provided by UEFA, ahead of Tuesday's European clash:
Chelsea
- Last season Chelsea therefore won nine of their 13 UEFA Champions League matches (D3 L1).
- Edouard Mendy kept nine clean sheets in 12 UEFA Champions League matches last season, the most in a campaign by a goalkeeper for an English side in the competition's history.
- Tuchel's team have already claimed European silverware this season, beating Villarreal 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast on 11 August.
- Chelsea have been paired with a Russian club in the group stage for the second season running; in 2020/21 they took four points off debutants Krasnodar (4-0 a, 1-1 h). The latter result was their eighth game against a Russian side and only the second they had failed to win.
Zenit
- In 2020/21, Zenit picked up only one point from their six games, losing both games against Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund and against Lazio in Rome; their sole point came from a 1-1 home draw against the Italian club on Matchday 3.
- The St Petersburg team have won only three of their last 17 European matches (D2 L12).
- Zenit have also recorded only two victories in their last 15 UEFA Champions League games (D2 L11).
- Zenit have not played an English club since beating Liverpool on away goals in the 2012/13 UEFA Europa League round of 32 (2-0 h, 1-3 a). They have lost three of their four games in England, winning only the first.
Previous Meetings
N/A
