Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg | Champions League

Chelsea host Zenit St Petersburg in matchday 1 of the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side are the reigning Champions are lifting the title back in May in Porto after a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.

And they begin their campaign and defence of the title on Tuesday against Russian opposition in Group H.

Here are the all-important statistics, provided by UEFA, ahead of Tuesday's European clash:



Chelsea

Last season Chelsea therefore won nine of their 13 UEFA Champions League matches (D3 L1).

Edouard Mendy kept nine clean sheets in 12 UEFA Champions League matches last season, the most in a campaign by a goalkeeper for an English side in the competition's history.

Tuchel's team have already claimed European silverware this season, beating Villarreal 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast on 11 August.

Chelsea have been paired with a Russian club in the group stage for the second season running; in 2020/21 they took four points off debutants Krasnodar (4-0 a, 1-1 h). The latter result was their eighth game against a Russian side and only the second they had failed to win.

Zenit

In 2020/21, Zenit picked up only one point from their six games, losing both games against Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund and against Lazio in Rome; their sole point came from a 1-1 home draw against the Italian club on Matchday 3.

The St Petersburg team have won only three of their last 17 European matches (D2 L12).

Zenit have also recorded only two victories in their last 15 UEFA Champions League games (D2 L11).

Zenit have not played an English club since beating Liverpool on away goals in the 2012/13 UEFA Europa League round of 32 (2-0 h, 1-3 a). They have lost three of their four games in England, winning only the first.

Previous Meetings

N/A

