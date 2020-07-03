Absolute Chelsea
Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on Watford in the Premier League on Saturday night at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are looking to remain in the top four with a crucial victory, to remain with a two point gap in the Champions League places.

For Watford, they will be looking to try to escape relegation trouble with an improved display in west London.

west-ham-united-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (33)

Here are all the statistics ahead of the Premier League meeting:

----------

Head-to-Head

  • Watford have won only one and lost 13 of their past 17 meetings with Chelsea in league and cup.
  • Chelsea are unbeaten in 12 home meetings with the Hornets since a 5-1 loss in May 1986 [W8, D4].
  • Watford have conceded 11 goals on their last three trips to Stamford Bridge.

----------

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have won three successive home league games.
  • However, the Blues have lost eight home matches in all competitions this term, their most since 1985-86.
  • They have lost 10 league matches in a season for only the second time during the Roman Abramovich era, having been beaten in 12 during the 2015-16 campaign.
west-ham-united-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (31)
  • Chelsea have conceded 29 of their 44 league goals in the second half of games.
  • They have dropped 18 points from winning positions.
  • Tammy Abraham, the club's 13-goal league top scorer, has failed to score in his last seven appearances.
  • Frank Lampard has finished on the winning team in all five Premier League matches against Watford, four as a player and once as a manager.
  • Lampard celebrates his one-year anniversary as Chelsea boss on the day of the game.

----------

Watford

  • Watford have won only one of their past 10 league matches (D3, L6), and are winless in four.
  • They have claimed just two victories in 16 away league games this season (D4, L10) - those triumphs came at fellow strugglers Norwich and Bournemouth.
  • The Hornets have failed to score in eight away matches, including each of the past three.
  • They have scored just three second-half away goals this season.
  • Watford have conceded 17 goals without scoring in their five fixtures away to the current top-six clubs.
  • The Hornets have scored just 29 league goals, with only Crystal Palace and Norwich managing fewer.
  • If selected, Ben Foster will become the eighth player to make 100 Premier League appearances for Watford.

----------

Who will take all three points on Saturday- Chelsea or Watford? Share your predictions below!

----------

