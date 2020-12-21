Stat Attack: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League

Chelsea take on West Ham at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Blues need a much improved display after back to back defeats against Everton and Wolves, in order to try and maintain their chase with the leading pack.

Meanwhile, West Ham are in good form and sit just one point behind the Blues in eighth, so will look to leap above Chelsea with a win on Monday night.

(Photo by Rui Vieira - Pool/Getty Images)

Here are the all important statistics ahead of the Premier League clash:

----------

Head-to-Head

West Ham did the double over Chelsea last season, winning 1-0 at Stamford Bridge and then scoring a stoppage-time goal to triumph 3-2 at home in July.

The Hammers haven't won three in a row against Chelsea in the top flight since a run of four between September 1972 and March 1974.

Chelsea have lost just one of their past 14 Premier League home games against West Ham.

----------

Chelsea

Chelsea are in danger of losing three Premier League games in a row for the first time since November 2015.

Going into the weekend round of matches, only Liverpool had scored more home league goals than Frank Lampard's side.

Chelsea have lost their final league match before Christmas in just two of the past 30 seasons, against Leeds in 1999 and Leicester in 2018 (W19, D9).

Olivier Giroud has scored seven of Chelsea's past 10 goals in all competitions.

Frank Lampard scored the winning goal when Chelsea defeated David Moyes' Everton 2-1 at Wembley in the 2008-09 FA Cup final.

----------

West Ham United

West Ham are aiming for a third consecutive away win in the league.

The Hammers have won half of their six away league matches this season.

They have taken 13 points from their past six games in the top flight.

David Moyes has not won any of his 15 Premier League matches as a manager at Stamford Bridge (D7, L8).

West Ham have played more Premier League fixtures on a Monday than any other team. This will be their 79th.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube