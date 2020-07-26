Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side take on Wolves in the final game of the Premier League season on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues must put in their best performance yet to secure Champions league football on the final day, after failing to get a result in the 5-3 defeat at Anfield with defensive problems prominent once again.

Wolves have their own European aspirations, needing a win to secure their spot in the Europa League for next season.

Here are all the important statistics ahead of the crucial final day clash:

----------

Head-to-Head

Chelsea are unbeaten in all five of their Premier League home games against Wolves (W4, D1).

Wolves are winless in eight away meetings in all competitions since a 2-1 top-flight victory in March 1979.

---------

Chelsea

Chelsea have not lost their final match of a Premier League season when it was at Stamford Bridge since a 2002 defeat by Aston Villa (W7, D3).

They have lost 12 Premier League fixtures in a season for only the second time since Roman Abramovich became owner in 2003.

Chelsea's eight defeats at Stamford Bridge in all competitions this season is their most in a single campaign since 1985-86.

The Blues have conceded 54 goals in the Premier League this season, only one short of their highest tally in the competition. They let in 55 goals in 1994-95 and 1996-97.

Chelsea have conceded 46% of the shots on target they have faced this season, the highest ratio in the division.

Olivier Giroud has scored six goals in seven league and cup starts since football's resumption.

Tammy Abraham has scored six goals in his three league appearances against Wolves, including a hat-trick in this season's reverse fixture.

----------

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Victory for Wolves would guarantee them a sixth-place finish, their best in the top flight since 1979-80.

Wolves have 59 points and will finish the season with their highest tally in the top division since that 1979-80 campaign, when they earned 66 points once adjusted to three for a win.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have gained an unrivalled 21 points from a losing position this season, and also surrendered the fewest points (4) when ahead.

They could become the fourth team to go through a Premier League campaign without any English goalscorers, excluding own goals - emulating Fulham, Arsenal and most recently Stoke in 2015-16.

Raul Jimenez's 17 Premier League goals this season have been worth 19 points, the most of any player. The last Wolves player to score more than 17 top-flight goals in a season was John Richards, with 27, in 1972-73.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube