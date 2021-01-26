Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

Chelsea host Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in the Premier League in their first match since the departure of manager Frank Lampard.

The Blues need to turn their form around after a poor run of results in the league, and will be keen to impress new boss Thomas Tuchel with an improved display.

Wolves also will be looking to revitalise their form with a victory in west London, after struggling for goals recently under Nuno Espirito Santo.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Head-to-Head

Chelsea are unbeaten at home in six previous Premier League matches with Wolves, winning five and drawing once.

Wolves won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Molineux last month, with Pedro Neto scoring in stoppage time.

Wolves are looking to complete a first top-flight league double over Chelsea since 1974-75.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won just two of their past eight league matches, drawing once and losing five times.

They could lose their opening two home top-flight matches of a calendar year for just the third time.

Twenty nine points is their second-lowest tally at the halfway stage of a Premier League season during the Roman Abramovich era.

Chelsea have kept 13 clean sheets in 29 games in all competitions, the same tally as in 55 matches last term.

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Frank Lampard won 44 of his 84 competitive matches in charge, drawing 17 and losing 23.

They lost seven home league games in 28 games under Lampard, as many as in 57 matches combined by previous bosses Maurizio Sarri and Antonio Conte.

Tammy Abraham has scored six goals in three league starts against Wolves.

Timo Werner has gone 11 Premier League appearances without a goal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are in danger of losing three successive league matches for just the second time under Nuno Espirito Santo.

They have lost nine matches so far this term, matching their entire 2019-20 league total.

Wolves have claimed just five points since the start of December, with only bottom club Sheffield United faring worse.

Chelsea were beaten 2-1 at the Molineux earlier in the season where the struggle for form seemed to begin for the Blues. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

They have conceded at least twice in each of their past three league fixtures and gone 12 matches without a clean sheet.

They have claimed 23 points from 13 league visits to London since promotion in 2018, losing just twice.

Adama Traore has failed to score or provide an assist in any of his last 25 Premier League appearances.

----------

