Stat Attack: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Tuesday in the Premier League.

The Blues will be travelling to South London looking to take another victory and another crucial three points, with games coming thick and fast in the race for Champions League football.

Crystal Palace have slid down the table, and will be looking to revive their recent slump in form.

Here are all the statistics ahead of the Premier League contest:

----------

Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won their last four games against Crystal Palace, including a 2-0 victory in November's reverse fixtures.

Palace have recorded just four victories in 21 previous Premier League matches against the Blues (D2, L15).

The Eagles' first league win under Roy Hodgson was a 2-1 home victory over Chelsea in October 2017.

----------

Crystal Palace

Palace have lost three consecutive games by an aggregate score of 8-0, having previously managed four straight wins without conceding.

The Eagles could fail to score in four successive league matches for the first time under Roy Hodgson.

N'Golo Kante will miss the trip to Selhurst Park following a hamstring injury picked up in the win against Watford.

Palace have won just three of their past eight home league fixtures (D2, L3).

They have not recorded a draw in 10 league outings (W4, L6).

The Eagles are the only side yet to score more than twice in a Premier League game this season.

Hodgson's men have recorded just two league wins this season against teams currently in the top half of the table.

Since the restart, ex-Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill has had more shots on target than any other Palace player, registering three of their seven attempts on goal.

----------

Chelsea

Chelsea have won four of their last five league games, as many victories as they managed in their previous 13 fixtures.

The Blues have accrued 27 points in away matches this term, with only Liverpool and Manchester City gaining more.

They have scored 33 away goals, the division's second-highest tally, whereas opponents Palace have netted a league-low 12 home goals.

Frank Lampard's side have kept just one Premier League clean sheet away from home this term.

Chelsea have scored two goals or more in nine of their last 10 top-flight fixtures.

Willian has scored six goals in his last seven appearances in league and cup.

Olivier Giroud has scored four goals in his last seven league games.

Ross Barkley has been directly involved in eight goals in his last 10 starts in all competitions, scoring three and assisting five.

----------

