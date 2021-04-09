Stat Attack: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Selhurst Park.

Thomas Tuchel's side picked up a huge victory against Porto midweek, and will be keen to get a response in the domestic league with the vital run-in for European football to come.

The Eagles are sitting comfortably in the bottom half, but do not face the imminent threat of relegation so can try and get a shock win with the pressure seemingly off.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League clash:



Head-to-Head

Crystal Palace have lost their last six league matches against Chelsea, their worst run in this fixture.

There hasn't been a draw between these two sides in 19 previous Premier League meetings.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace could keep four consecutive top-flight clean sheets at home for the first time since April 1992.

However, their total of 48 league goals conceded is just two short of their final tally from the 2019-20 season.

Palace have scored 32 Premier League goals this campaign, which is already one more than they managed in the whole of last season.

Christian Benteke has been involved in eight goals in his past 10 Premier League appearances against Chelsea, scoring six and setting up two.

Chelsea

Chelsea's 14-match unbeaten league run under Thomas Tuchel was ended by West Brom last weekend (W10, D4).

They are yet to lose away from home in the Premier League under Tuchel (W3, D2). The only Blues manager to avoid defeat in his first six away games was Felipe Scolari, who went unbeaten in his first 10.

They have scored just five goals in their past five away league games, with three coming from the penalty spot.

Chelsea haven't scored more than two goals in any of their 16 matches under Tuchel in all competitions.

Olivier Giroud has scored in four of his five Premier League starts at Selhurst Park.

