Stat Attack: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Selhurst Park.

Thomas Tuchel's side are fresh from being crowned Champions of the World and head back into league action against their London counterparts this weekend.

The Blues haven't won back-to-back league outings since the end of October, and will be looking to make it a ninth straight win over the Eagles in the league.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the London derby for the league clash:



Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won their last eight Premier League games against Crystal Palace.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

There has not been a draw in the past 21 Premier League meetings, with Chelsea winning 17 and Palace four.

Chelsea's Premier League win rate of 76% versus Palace is the highest of any team to have played the same opponent at least 20 times.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have managed just two league victories in their past 13 attempts and are winless in five.

Their only victory in 16 Premier League derbies came versus Tottenham earlier this season.

However, the Eagles could beat three top-four opponents in the same top-flight campaign for the first time. They have already defeated Spurs and Manchester City this season.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Palace can equal the club top-flight record of scoring in 12 successive home matches, set from February to October 1990.

Michael Olise has scored three goals and assisted four in his past seven appearances in all competitions. He's averaging a goal or assist every 75 minutes this season.

Odsonne Edouard can become the first Palace player to score in four successive top-flight home matches since Mark Bright had a run of five between December 1990 to January 1991.

Chelsea

Chelsea's most recent Premier League victory, against Tottenham, was just a second win in eight top-flight matches.

The Blues could win back-to-back league games for the first time since October.

They have dropped points in four of their last five Premier League away matches, after winning six of their opening seven fixtures on the road this season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Their defeat at West Ham in December ended a run of seven consecutive Premier League away wins in London derbies.

They could lose consecutive London derbies away from home for the first time since December 2017 - against Crystal Palace and West Ham.

The Blues have kept just three clean sheets in their past 14 Premier League fixtures.

Christian Pulisic has scored a career-best five goals in his five Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace, including three in two at Selhurst Park.

Romelu Lukaku is two short of 200 career league goals. He has scored eight goals in 12 Premier League matches against Crystal Palace.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube