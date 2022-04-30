Stat Attack: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Goodison Park.
Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel come head-to-head for the first time since the German succeeded the former at Chelsea last January.
Tuchel's reign has been a success in west London and a win over Lampard on Sunday will put Everton on the brink of relegation.
Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the league encounter on Merseyside:
Head-to-head
- Everton are aiming to win four successive home wins against Chelsea for the first time since 1973.
- Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last 11 Premier League meetings with Everton.
- Thomas Tuchel's side have won only three of their last 13 top-flight games at Goodison Park (D2, L8).
Everton
- Everton have won just one of their last five league games but are unbeaten in their previous three home matches (W2, D1).
- This is the latest in a Premier League season that Everton have been in the relegation zone since 1999.
- The Toffees have scored just six goals in their last 10 league games.
- The Merseysiders have netted 11 first-half goals in this season's Premier League - only Norwich have a worse record.
- Everton have not won any of the nine Premier League games they have played on a Sunday this season, losing eight of those fixtures.
- Toffees manager Frank Lampard is Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer, having scored 211 goals in 648 appearances for the club in all competitions.
Chelsea
- Chelsea are unbeaten in their last six away league games (W4, D2).
- They have scored 16 goals in those six matches.
- Their club record run of eight consecutive away victories in all competitions ended with Thursday's Premier League draw at Manchester United.
- Chelsea have had a higher percentage of clean sheets away from home than any other team in the Premier League this season, keeping nine clean sheets in their 17 away games (53%).
- They have the highest win rate in games played on the first day of a month in Premier League history, winning 30 of their 50 such games (60%).
- Chelsea have won all four of their previous Premier League matches that have been played on 1 May.
