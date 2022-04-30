Stat Attack: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel come head-to-head for the first time since the German succeeded the former at Chelsea last January.

Tuchel's reign has been a success in west London and a win over Lampard on Sunday will put Everton on the brink of relegation.

IMAGO / PA Images

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the league encounter on Merseyside:

Head-to-head

Everton are aiming to win four successive home wins against Chelsea for the first time since 1973.

Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last 11 Premier League meetings with Everton.

Thomas Tuchel's side have won only three of their last 13 top-flight games at Goodison Park (D2, L8).

Everton

Everton have won just one of their last five league games but are unbeaten in their previous three home matches (W2, D1).

IMAGO / Colorsport

This is the latest in a Premier League season that Everton have been in the relegation zone since 1999.

The Toffees have scored just six goals in their last 10 league games.

The Merseysiders have netted 11 first-half goals in this season's Premier League - only Norwich have a worse record.

Everton have not won any of the nine Premier League games they have played on a Sunday this season, losing eight of those fixtures.

Toffees manager Frank Lampard is Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer, having scored 211 goals in 648 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Chelsea

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last six away league games (W4, D2).

They have scored 16 goals in those six matches.

Their club record run of eight consecutive away victories in all competitions ended with Thursday's Premier League draw at Manchester United.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea have had a higher percentage of clean sheets away from home than any other team in the Premier League this season, keeping nine clean sheets in their 17 away games (53%).

They have the highest win rate in games played on the first day of a month in Premier League history, winning 30 of their 50 such games (60%).

Chelsea have won all four of their previous Premier League matches that have been played on 1 May.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube