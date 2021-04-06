Stat Attack: FC Porto vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea travel to Spain to face FC Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side booked their place in the last-eight following an impressive win against Atletico Madrid, while Porto put a marker out there to their competitors after seeing off Juventus over two legs.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the huge Champions League knockout clash:



General

• The Portuguese side have not won a last-eight tie since claiming their second European Cup under future Chelsea manager José Mourinho 17 years ago and, though they are in this stage for the second time in three seasons, will need no reminding that their last quarter-final ended in a heavy defeat against English opposition to make it three eliminations out of three at this stage by Premier League sides.

• Chelsea boast a formidable record in UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, although this is their first appearance at this stage since 2014.

• This game is being played at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville, where the second leg will also take place – a stadium where Chelsea have already enjoyed a big win in this season's UEFA Champions League.

Previous Meetings

• Chelsea have won five of the sides' eight previous meetings, all in the UEFA Champions League, although when the teams last met, in the 2015/16 group stage, each recorded a home victory.

FC Porto

• Porto are seeking a first semi-final appearance since 2003/04 when they lifted the trophy under Mourinho. Their only two victories in seven previous quarter-final appearances came in the seasons when they were crowned European champions.

• Porto's six-game unbeaten sequence in this season's UEFA Champions League was ended by a 3-2 extra-time defeat at Juventus in the round of 16 second leg, although that was enough to take them through on away goals thanks to a 2-1 home win.

• This is Porto's 24th UEFA Champions League campaign, fewer only than Real Madrid and Barcelona (both 25). The Portuguese side have now qualified for the knockout phase on each of their last four appearances in the group stage.

• Porto have lost five of their last 12 matches in the UEFA Champions League proper (W6 D1) but only three of their last ten home European matches (W5 D2).

• Porto's record in two-legged ties with English clubs is W3 L9. They have lost the last six, most recently against Liverpool at this stage two seasons ago, and have not beaten English opposition in a knockout tie since

Chelsea

• Fourth in the Premier League in 2019/20, this is Chelsea's 17th venture into the UEFA Champions League and a third in four years. The exception came in 2018/19, when they won the UEFA Europa League under Maurizio Sarri.

• The loss in Munich in last season's round of 16 second leg is Chelsea's only defeat in 15 European away matches (W11 D3).

• Chelsea's record against Portuguese clubs is W10 D1 L2, their most recent fixtures those 2015/16 meetings with Porto. They had won eight in a row before that 2-1 defeat at Porto in September 2015, a result that made their record in Portugal W3 D1 L2.

• The Blues beat Benfica in the 2013 UEFA Europa League final when Branislav Ivanović's header in the last minute of added time earned a 2-1 win in Amsterdam. That 2013 final against Benfica is the English club's only previous game against Portuguese opposition on neutral territory.

