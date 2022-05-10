Stat Attack: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

Both sides are battling at different ends of the table. Chelsea are vying to clinch a top four finish, while Leeds are fighting to stay in the top-flight.

Jesse Marsch's side are currently in the relegation zone, goal difference separates them and Burnley in the final drop zone spot.

They will be desperate for a point, or three, against the Blues but will face a tough test in the 'do-or-die' showdown.

IMAGO / PA Images

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the meeting in Yorkshire:

Head-to-Head

Leeds are without a win in the past seven meetings in all competitions since a 2-0 home victory in December 2002 (D2, L5).

Chelsea have won just five of their 46 league away matches at Leeds. That win rate of 11% is the lowest in their history against teams who they have played in at least 15 away league games.

The Blues have scored just three goals in their last 10 Premier League away games against Leeds. Their only victory in those matches came in April 2000 when Jon Harley scored the only goal.

Leeds United

Leeds are in the Premier League's bottom three for the first time since 30 October.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

They have conceded 34 home league goals this season, their most in a season since they let in 41 in the Championship in 2011-12. In the top-flight, it's their third highest amount of home goals conceded in a campaign behind 1934-35 (35 goals) and 1959-60 (46).

The Whites have gone 10 top-flight matches without a clean sheet at home, their longest run since they conceded in 11 straight games between August and December 1966.

Their only defeat in their last 41 home league matches in the month of May came against Tottenham in May 1996.

They have lost all 11 league fixtures this season versus teams currently in the top six of the table, conceding 44 goals.

Chelsea

Chelsea have scored 70 league goals so far this season, which is their highest tally since their most recent title-winning campaign in 2016-17.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

They have only conceded two first-half goals in their past 14 league matches, both of which came against Arsenal in April.

Thirteen of the last 15 goals they've conceded have come in the second half, while their overall tally of 71% of goals let in after half-time is their highest ratio in a Premier League campaign.

The Blues have dropped 20 points from winning positions this season, their most since letting 21 points slip in 2015-16 and the third highest in the top flight this campaign.

Against Wolves, Romelu Lukaku ended a run of 10 league appearances without a goal. He is now the club's leading goalscorer this season with 14 in all competitions.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube