Stat Attack: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea make the trip to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon to face Leeds United in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's are back on the road after a 2-0 home win against Everton on Monday to extend their unbeaten start under the German to 11 games.

On the contrary, Leeds have been on a poor run of form, losing four of their last five matches.

Here is the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League clash:



Head-to-Head

Chelsea can set a new club record of four consecutive wins against Leeds United in all competitions.

The Blues can win both league meetings in a season for the first time since 1989.

Leeds' solitary victory in the past nine encounters was 2-0 in the Premier League in 2002.

Leeds United

Leeds have lost five of their past seven Premier League matches, including the last two without scoring.

They could lose three successive league fixtures for the first time since November 2017.

Leeds can set a club record on Saturday of 19 successive league games without a draw.

They are winless in all six Premier League home matches against teams in the top half of the table.

The Whites have failed to score in the first half of any of their past five league fixtures.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have conceded a league-high 29 goals in the first half of games - four more than Chelsea have conceded in total this season.

Raphinha has recorded two goals and no assists in 10 Premier League home appearances, in contrast to three goals and five assists away.

Chelsea

Chelsea are unbeaten in their 11 matches in all competitions under Thomas Tuchel (W8, D3), conceding just two goals.

The Blues have earned 21 points since Tuchel's appointment, second only to Manchester City's 30 during that period.

They have won five of their six competitive away fixtures under the German, all by a single-goal margin.

Chelsea can keep four consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since December 2017.

