Stat Attack: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea make the trip to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon to face Leeds United in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's are back on the road after a 2-0 home win against Everton on Monday to extend their unbeaten start under the German to 11 games. 

On the contrary, Leeds have been on a poor run of form, losing four of their last five matches.

Here is the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League clash:

Head-to-Head

  • Chelsea can set a new club record of four consecutive wins against Leeds United in all competitions.
  • The Blues can win both league meetings in a season for the first time since 1989.
  • Leeds' solitary victory in the past nine encounters was 2-0 in the Premier League in 2002.

Leeds United

  • Leeds have lost five of their past seven Premier League matches, including the last two without scoring.
  • They could lose three successive league fixtures for the first time since November 2017.
  • Leeds can set a club record on Saturday of 19 successive league games without a draw.
  • They are winless in all six Premier League home matches against teams in the top half of the table.
  • The Whites have failed to score in the first half of any of their past five league fixtures.
  • Marcelo Bielsa's side have conceded a league-high 29 goals in the first half of games - four more than Chelsea have conceded in total this season.
  • Raphinha has recorded two goals and no assists in 10 Premier League home appearances, in contrast to three goals and five assists away.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea are unbeaten in their 11 matches in all competitions under Thomas Tuchel (W8, D3), conceding just two goals.
  • The Blues have earned 21 points since Tuchel's appointment, second only to Manchester City's 30 during that period.
  • They have won five of their six competitive away fixtures under the German, all by a single-goal margin.
  • Chelsea can keep four consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since December 2017.

