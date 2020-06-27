Absolute Chelsea
Stat Attack: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday afternoon at the King Power Stadium. 

Both sides will be looking to book a spot in the last-four with the pair both sitting in the Champions League places in the Premier League, which sees only one point separate them in the league.

Here are the all important statistics ahead of the FA Cup meeting:

----------

Head-to-Head

  • Leicester are winless in all eight previous FA Cup matches against Chelsea [D2 L6), going out at the quarter-final stage in their past two ties against the Blues in 2011-12 and 2017-18.
  • Chelsea have only faced Hull City [11 games] and Burnley (nine) more often in the FA Cup without losing than their eight unbeaten games against Leicester.
  • Leicester have been eliminated from all 10 domestic cup ties against Chelsea [four League Cup, six FA Cup], the joint-worst record by a team against an opponent in FA Cup/League Cup ties, along with Stoke City vs Liverpool [eliminated in all 10 ties].
  • Chelsea have lost only two of their past 20 games against Leicester in all competitions (W13 D5 L2), although they are winless in four against the Foxes [D3 L1].

----------

Leicester City

  • Leicester are looking to reach the FA Cup semi-final for the first time since the 1981-82 campaign - they have been eliminated in four FA Cup quarter-finals since then, with the most recent two coming against Chelsea.
  • Brendan Rodgers is yet to beat Chelsea in his managerial career in 14 previous attempts [D8 L6] - the only other team he's faced more than twice without winning is Wolves [five games].

----------

Chelsea

  • This is Chelsea's 18th FA Cup quarter-final in the Premier League era [since 1992-93], more than any other side. They've progressed from six of their past seven, losing the other in 2015-16 at Everton.
  • Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has been involved in 50% [3/6] of their FA Cup goals this season [two goals, one assist] - the only season he's been directly involved in more was in 2015-16 with Everton [two goals, two assists], with those two assists coming against Chelsea in the quarter-final.

----------

Who do you think is coming out on top on Sunday - Leicester City or Chelsea? Let us know your predictions below!

----------

