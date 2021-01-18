Stat Attack: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to the Midlands to take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The Blues know that a win will be a superb result, and could potentially kickstart their season after the mounting pressure on Lampard's side in recent weeks.

Meanwhile Leicester are in tremendous form under Brendan Rodgers and will be keen to add another three points to an extremely valid European charge.

Photo by MIKE HEWITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

----------

Head-to-Head

Leicester are unbeaten in their past five league fixtures against Chelsea, their best such run for 20 years, although four of those encounters were drawn.

Chelsea have not lost any of their last seven league and cup matches at the King Power Stadium, winning five.

Leicester City

Leicester are vying to begin a calendar year with three consecutive top-flight wins, a feat they last achieved in 1968.

The Foxes are unbeaten in five league matches (W3, D2), their longest such run since a nine-game sequence ended in December 2019.

Four of their five league losses this season have come at the King Power Stadium, equalling their total number of home defeats in 2019-20.

Chelsea defeated Leicester 1-0 last time out in the FA Cup quarter final with a goal from Ross Barkley separating the sides. Photo by TIM KEETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Foxes have won each of the last 10 Premier League fixtures in which they scored the opening goal, including all nine this season.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has beaten 33 of the 34 teams he has faced in the Premier League - Chelsea are the exception.

----------

Chelsea

The Blues are winless in five league games this season against the sides currently above them in the table, drawing two matches and losing three.

Chelsea scored 22 league goals in their opening nine games, outperforming their expected goals (xG) total by nearly nine - but in their subsequent nine fixtures they have underperformed by almost five goals, scoring 11 despite an xG of 15.7.

Chelsea could lose three consecutive midweek league fixtures for the first time since 2012.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Frank Lampard's side have scored 11 goals in the final 15 minutes of Premier League games this season - only Leicester and Manchester City, each with 12 goals, boast better records.

Timo Werner has gone 10 Premier League appearances without a goal, and has converted just 9.8% of his shots this season, his lowest figure in a top-flight campaign since 2015-16.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube