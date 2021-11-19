Stat Attack: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea make the trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

It's 12th versus first in the league as Thomas Tuchel's side look to maintain their advantage at the top, while the Foxes will be keen to get back to winning ways to move back into the top half.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Here are all the all-important statistics ahead of the league clash:



Head-to-Head

Chelsea's 2-1 home victory against Leicester in May ended their six-match Premier League winless run in this fixture (D4, L2).

The Foxes could win consecutive home league games over the Blues for the first time since a run of three from 1935 to 1938.

Leicester City

Leicester have won just two of their past eight league fixtures (D3, L3).

They are one short of 200 Premier League victories.

Brendan Rodgers' side have kept only one clean sheet in 17 league games.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Leicester have suffered 11 top-flight home defeats since the beginning of last season; no current Premier League side has lost more often during that time.

Jamie Vardy needs two more goals to equal Ian Wright's Premier League record of 93 goals after turning 30.

Chelsea

Chelsea could win four consecutive Premier League away games without conceding for the first time since 2008.

The Blues have conceded just one goal on the road this season - a penalty from Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

They have only lost twice in 20 competitive away matches under Thomas Tuchel.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea's tally of 15 different goalscorers in the league this season is more than any other team.

Romelu Lukaku has scored five goals in eight league appearances against teams managed by Brendan Rodgers.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube