Stat Attack: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League
Ben Davies
Chelsea travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Wednesday night in the Premier League.
The Blues currently sit in third, with a win securing qualification for next season's Champions League competition, and making it a superb campaign for Frank Lampard's side.
Jurgen Klopp's side are already title winners, and have a significant gap at the top of the table with their status already sealed.
Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier league clash:
----------
Head-to-Head
- Chelsea's only Premier League victory in their past 10 attempts against Liverpool was by a 1-0 scoreline at Stamford Bridge in May 2018 (D5, L4).
- Liverpool can become the third Premier League club, after Arsenal and Blackburn, to do the Premier League double over Chelsea on four occasions.
----------
Liverpool
- The Reds need just one more victory to set a club record of 31 in a league season.
- A Liverpool victory would equal the best Premier League home record for a season of 18 wins and a draw. It was previously set by Chelsea (2005-06), Manchester United (2010-11) and Manchester City (2011-12).
- They have lost three of their past nine Premier League fixtures, following a run of three defeats in 79 matches.
- Liverpool can lose consecutive league games for the first time since September 2015 under Brendan Rodgers.
- Mo Salah is unbeaten in all 56 Premier League appearances at Anfield (W46, D10), including a 2-0 win with Chelsea in April 2014.
- Roberto Firmino has gone 19 league appearances without a goal at Anfield since scoring in a 2-1 win against Tottenham on 31 March 2019. The Brazilian has since had 53 unsuccessful attempts on goal.
----------
Chelsea
- Chelsea could lose 12 Premier League matches for only the second time since Roman Abramovich became owner in 2003.
- The Blues have conceded 49 goals in the Premier League, the most of any team in the top half of the table.
- Kepa has a save percentage of 55% in the division this season, the joint-lowest alongside Southampton's Angus Gunn.
- Chelsea have kept only one clean sheet in 18 Premier League away matches this season, their worst return in the top flight since 1991.
- Olivier Giroud has scored five goals in six league and cup starts since football's resumption.
*Statistics via Opta
----------
