Stat Attack: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Wednesday night in the Premier League.

The Blues currently sit in third, with a win securing qualification for next season's Champions League competition, and making it a superb campaign for Frank Lampard's side.

Jurgen Klopp's side are already title winners, and have a significant gap at the top of the table with their status already sealed.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier league clash:

----------

Head-to-Head

Chelsea's only Premier League victory in their past 10 attempts against Liverpool was by a 1-0 scoreline at Stamford Bridge in May 2018 (D5, L4).

Liverpool can become the third Premier League club, after Arsenal and Blackburn, to do the Premier League double over Chelsea on four occasions.

----------

Liverpool

The Reds need just one more victory to set a club record of 31 in a league season.

A Liverpool victory would equal the best Premier League home record for a season of 18 wins and a draw. It was previously set by Chelsea (2005-06), Manchester United (2010-11) and Manchester City (2011-12).

They have lost three of their past nine Premier League fixtures, following a run of three defeats in 79 matches.

Liverpool can lose consecutive league games for the first time since September 2015 under Brendan Rodgers.

Mo Salah is unbeaten in all 56 Premier League appearances at Anfield (W46, D10), including a 2-0 win with Chelsea in April 2014.

Roberto Firmino has gone 19 league appearances without a goal at Anfield since scoring in a 2-1 win against Tottenham on 31 March 2019. The Brazilian has since had 53 unsuccessful attempts on goal.

----------

Chelsea

Chelsea could lose 12 Premier League matches for only the second time since Roman Abramovich became owner in 2003.

The Blues have conceded 49 goals in the Premier League, the most of any team in the top half of the table.

Kepa has a save percentage of 55% in the division this season, the joint-lowest alongside Southampton's Angus Gunn.

Chelsea have kept only one clean sheet in 18 Premier League away matches this season, their worst return in the top flight since 1991.

Olivier Giroud has scored five goals in six league and cup starts since football's resumption.

*Statistics via Opta

----------

