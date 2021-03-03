Stat Attack: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea make the trip to Merseyside on Thursday night to face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in the Premier League.

Liverpool come into the meeting off the back of a win against Sheffield United which ended a dismal run of form. While Chelsea drew 0-0 in their last outing against top four rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

It's sixth versus fifth with just one point between the sides as the race for the top four continues.

Here is the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League clash:



Head-to-Head

Liverpool could win five successive league games against Chelsea for the first time since 1972-74.

Chelsea have won just once in the past 12 league meetings, drawing five and losing six.

The Blues have lost 23 Premier League fixtures versus the Reds, more than against any other opponent.

Liverpool

Liverpool have lost four consecutive Premier League home games, as many as in their first 100 under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds could lose five competitive matches in a row at Anfield for the first time in their history.

Their most recent home league victory was 2-1 against Tottenham on 16 December.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Liverpool's solitary goal in five games at Anfield was a Mohamed Salah penalty in last month's 4-1 defeat by Manchester City.

They have scored just one first-half goal in their past 11 Premier League fixtures.

Only Newcastle, Southampton and Sheffield United have lost more games in 2021 than Liverpool's tally of six.

Jurgen Klopp is unbeaten in his five home league matches against Chelsea, winning two and drawing three.

Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten in his first nine matches as Chelsea boss in all competitions, winning six and drawing three.

There have been 12 goals scored during Tuchel's reign, 10 by the Blues and two by their opponents.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Only leaders Manchester City have accrued more points than Chelsea's tally of 15 since Tuchel's arrival.

He is winless in all seven away matches against his German compatriot Klopp, drawing two and losing five.

Only Antonio Rudiger, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mateo Kovacic have appeared in all nine matches under Tuchel.

