Stat Attack: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

It's the battle of the 100 per cent records. Chelsea and Liverpool have won both of their opening two league fixtures, and one or both will see that record come to an end on Saturday.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League clash:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea's 1-0 win at Anfield in March was their seventh Premier League away victory against Liverpool, a total bettered only by Manchester United (12 wins).

The Blues have scored in all but one of their last 12 league and cup games at Anfield.

Liverpool

Victory would see Liverpool become the first club to win their opening three top-flight fixtures in four consecutive seasons.

The Reds could also win their first three Premier League games without conceding a single goal, a feat they also achieved in 2013-14 and 2018-19.

Including last season, Jurgen Klopp's side have claimed seven consecutive league victories, keeping clean sheets in each of the last four victories.

Liverpool have attempted 46 shots this season, more than any other side after the opening two rounds of top-flight fixtures.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Diogo Jota can become the fourth player to score in each of Liverpool's opening three Premier League games, following in the footsteps of Robbie Fowler (1994-95), Daniel Sturridge (2013-14) and Sadio Mane (2017-18).

Mohamed Salah has 98 Premier League goals, including two for Chelsea. The only African player to reach triple figures in the competition is Didier Drogba, who netted 104 goals for the Blues.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Virgil van Dijk has made 48 Premier League appearances for Liverpool at Anfield, none of which have ended in defeat (W43, D5). The Reds have lost six of the 17 top-flight home matches the Dutchman has missed since his debut in January 2018.

Chelsea

The Blues are vying to win their opening three Premier League games without conceding for the fourth time, having previously done so in 2004-05, 2005-06 and 2010-11.

Chelsea have faced 10 shots in the 2021-22 Premier League, the fewest of any top-flight side after the first two matches.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Their five Premier League goals so far this season have been scored by five different players.

Thomas Tuchel has lost nine of his 15 matches as a manager against Jurgen Klopp (W3, D3), though he has been victorious in the last two meetings (one with Chelsea, one with Paris St-Germain).

Cesar Azpilicueta, who turns 32 on Saturday, could make his 300th Premier League appearance. Only John Terry, Frank Lampard and Petr Cech have played more games in the competition for Chelsea.

