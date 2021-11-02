Stat Attack: Malmo vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night at the Eleda Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side saw off the Swedish side at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago with a 4-0 win, putting them firmly in second place in Group H.

The Blues are second in the group, while Malmo are at the foot of the table on zero points.

Here are the all-important statistics, provided by UEFA, ahead of Tuesday's European clash:



Malmo

Malmö's 2020/21 European campaign lasted four matches. They eased through the first three UEFA Europa League qualifying games without conceding a goal, beating Cracovia (2-0) and Lokmotiva Zagreb (5-0) at home in the first and third qualifying rounds respectively either side of a 2-0 win at Honvéd in the second qualifying round, but then went down 3-1 at home to Granada in the play-offs.

Defeat by Juve on Matchday 1 ended Malmö's run of four successive home European victories and was just their third reverse in 16 continental games in their own stadium since that 2019 loss to Chelsea (W12 D1).

Malmö have played eight matches against clubs representing England, the most famous meeting their first, a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the 1978/79 European Cup final in Munich.

The Swedish side have won only one of their three home games against clubs representing England (D1 L1), 2-1 against Forest in the 1995/96 UEFA Cup first round in a tie they ultimately lost on away goals (0-1).

Chelsea

The Matchday 2 defeat at Juventus is one of only four in Chelsea's last 23 UEFA Champions League matches (W14 D5).

That loss at Juve was only Chelsea's second reverse in their last 18 away European games (W12 D4).

Edouard Mendy kept nine clean sheets in 12 UEFA Champions League matches last season, the most in a campaign by a goalkeeper for an English side in the competition's history. He has added another two this term.

Chelsea have played only four other matches against Swedish opposition aside from their three contests against Malmö. Their defence of the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1971/72 was ended by an away-goals defeat by Åtvidaberg in the second round (0-0 a, 1-1 h) but they had more joy against Helsingborg in the first round of the same competition in 1998/99, when they were again seeking to retain the trophy. A Frank Leboeuf goal 42 minutes into the first leg at Stamford Bridge proved to be the only one of the tie.

Previous Meetings

The sides' only tie before this season came in the round of 32 of Chelsea's victorious UEFA Europa League campaign in 2018/19, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud both scoring in each leg for the Blues.

Anders Christiansen's 80th-minute effort gave Malmö late hope in the first leg in Sweden after Barkley (30) and Giroud (58) had both found the net, but the Frenchman struck again in the 55th minute at Stamford Bridge before late goals from Barkley (74) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (84) sealed a comfortable 5-1 aggregate victory.

