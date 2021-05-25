Stat Attack: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday night at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto.

The Blues will be looking to finish a remarkable end to the season under Thomas Tuchel with a victory to become kings of Europe for the second time in the modern era since 2012.

Manchester City will be looking to win their first Champions League trophy in the clubs history, and a historic treble under Pep Guardiola.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Saturday's showpiece Champions League final:

Manchester City



• City are the 42nd club to reach the European Cup final, and the third newcomers in successive seasons after Tottenham in 2019 and Paris Saint-Germain in 2020. They are the 21st team to reach the UEFA Champions League final.

• City could become the 23rd side to win the European Cup, and the first new name on the trophy since Chelsea's 2012 triumph.

• This is City's second European final. They beat Polish club Górnik Zabrze 2-1 at Vienna's Prater Stadion in the 1969/70 European Cup Winners' Cup final.

• Josep Guardiola, a winner with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011, could become the sixth coach to win the European Cup with two different clubs.

• İlkay Gündoğan is the only member of the City squad who has previously played in the UEFA Champions League final. Having scored Dortmund's goal from the penalty spot in their 2-1 defeat by Bayern in 2013, he could become the fourth player to find the net for different clubs in the European Cup final.

Chelsea

• This is Chelsea's third UEFA Champions League final, with both previous appearances decided by penalties (W1 L1):

2008 Manchester United L 1-1 (aet, 5-6 pens), Moscow

2012 Bayern München W 1-1 (aet, 4-3 pens), Munich

• Thomas Tuchel led Paris Saint-Germain to last season's final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern in Lisbon; he is the first man to take two different clubs to the European Cup final in successive seasons.

• Thiago Silva was captain of the Paris side that lost in last season's final; he is the only Chelsea player to have appeared in the UEFA Champions League decider.

• Mateo Kovačić was an unused substitute in Real Madrid's final wins in 2017 and 2018; he also made eight appearances in their victorious 2015/16 campaign, but missed out on the matchday squad for the final.

• In addition to their two UEFA Champions League appearances, Chelsea were also victorious in the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup finals in 1971 (2-1 replay vs Real Madrid) and 1998 (1-0 vs Stuttgart) and the UEFA Europa League finals in 2013 (2-1 vs Benfica) and 2019 (4-1 vs Arsenal).

Previous meetings

• The sides have met in one previous UEFA club competition tie, in the 1970/71 European Cup Winners' Cup semi- finals. Chelsea won 1-0 in both legs against holders City.

• This is the clubs' fourth match of the season, with Chelsea having won two of the previous three, including a 2-1 victory at the City of Manchester Stadium on 8 May at the end of the week in which both teams reached this final.

Twitter: Champions League

• Tuchel's side also beat City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on 17 April, Ziyech scoring the only goal ten minutes into the second half.

• Guardiola's side had run out 3-1 winners at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on 3 January thanks to first-half goals from Gündoğan (18), Phil Foden (21) and Kevin De Bruyne (34); Callum Hudson-Odoi's 90th-minute consolation was all a Chelsea side managed by Frank Lampard could manage.

• Overall, Chelsea have recorded 68 wins against City, who have won 58 of the clubs' past meetings with 40 draws. Chelsea have been triumphant in three of the last four games between the teams.

