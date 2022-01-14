Stat Attack: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon as they face Manchester City in the Premier League.
It's first versus second in the table - ten points separate the sides and a win for Pep Guardiola's men would all but end Chelsea's hopes over overtaking them.
Tuchel is aware of this, revealing in his pre-match press conference: “Maybe (if Chelsea lose title chances are over), who knows."
Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Saturday's league encounter:
Head-to-Head
- This is the 50th Premier League meeting between the sides. Manchester City only managed three victories in the first 25 encounters but have since won 12 of 24.
- This is just the second time they have met as the top two teams in the Premier League. The other came in January 2015, with second-placed City earning a 1-1 draw at league leaders Chelsea.
- The Blues have been beaten in eight of their past 12 matches at Etihad Stadium.
Read More
Manchester City
- Manchester City have won 11 consecutive Premier League matches.
- Only Preston in 1891-92 and Liverpool in 2013-14 have won 11 or more games in succession and not gone on to win the top-flight title.
- Pep Guardiola's side began last year with a run of 18 straight wins in all competitions, not losing until 7 March.
- City are one short of 500 home league defeats.
- Guardiola has lost eight matches as a manager against Chelsea, more than against any other club.
Chelsea
- Chelsea have dropped points in seven of their past 11 league games, turning a five-point lead over Manchester City into a 10-point deficit.
- They have kept only two clean sheets in 11 Premier League matches following a run of seven in their opening 10 fixtures.
- Jorginho has scored 13 Premier League goals since the start of last season, more than any other Chelsea player. All of them have been penalties.
- Romelu Lukaku is two shy of 200 career league goals. However, he has only scored four times in 15 Premier League appearances against Manchester City.
- Chelsea's win at the Etihad last season is Thomas Tuchel's only victory in six career league meetings against Pep Guardiola.
