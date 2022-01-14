Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Stat Attack: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon as they face Manchester City in the Premier League.

It's first versus second in the table - ten points separate the sides and a win for Pep Guardiola's men would all but end Chelsea's hopes over overtaking them. 

Tuchel is aware of this, revealing in his pre-match press conference“Maybe (if Chelsea lose title chances are over), who knows."

imago1009095444h

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Saturday's league encounter:

Head-to-Head

  • This is the 50th Premier League meeting between the sides. Manchester City only managed three victories in the first 25 encounters but have since won 12 of 24.
  • This is just the second time they have met as the top two teams in the Premier League. The other came in January 2015, with second-placed City earning a 1-1 draw at league leaders Chelsea.
  • The Blues have been beaten in eight of their past 12 matches at Etihad Stadium.
imago1006892628h (1)

Read More

Manchester City

  • Manchester City have won 11 consecutive Premier League matches.
  • Only Preston in 1891-92 and Liverpool in 2013-14 have won 11 or more games in succession and not gone on to win the top-flight title.
  • Pep Guardiola's side began last year with a run of 18 straight wins in all competitions, not losing until 7 March.
  • City are one short of 500 home league defeats.
  • Guardiola has lost eight matches as a manager against Chelsea, more than against any other club.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have dropped points in seven of their past 11 league games, turning a five-point lead over Manchester City into a 10-point deficit.
  • They have kept only two clean sheets in 11 Premier League matches following a run of seven in their opening 10 fixtures.
  • Jorginho has scored 13 Premier League goals since the start of last season, more than any other Chelsea player. All of them have been penalties.
imago1008859865h
  • Romelu Lukaku is two shy of 200 career league goals. However, he has only scored four times in 15 Premier League appearances against Manchester City.
  • Chelsea's win at the Etihad last season is Thomas Tuchel's only victory in six career league meetings against Pep Guardiola.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007679564h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

1 minute ago
imago1008394271h
Transfer News

Report: Hellas Verona Manager 'Gives Green Light' to Sign Chelsea's Xavier Mbuyamba

16 minutes ago
imago1008978489h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Man City: N'Golo Kante & Mateo Kovacic Partner as Kai Havertz Leads the Line

46 minutes ago
imago1007679558h
Match Coverage

Preview: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

1 hour ago
imago1007511003h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Would be 'Very Angry' if Injuries & AFCON Affects Fixture Postponements

1 hour ago
imago1008913259h
News

Pep Guardiola Confirms New Manchester City Covid-19 Cases Ahead of Chelsea Clash

2 hours ago
imago1009082196h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Armando Broja Long Term Future After Southampton Transfer Hint

2 hours ago
imago1008211224h (2)
News

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel 'Really Wants' Antonio Rudiger to Commit Future to Chelsea

2 hours ago