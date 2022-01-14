Stat Attack: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon as they face Manchester City in the Premier League.

It's first versus second in the table - ten points separate the sides and a win for Pep Guardiola's men would all but end Chelsea's hopes over overtaking them.

Tuchel is aware of this, revealing in his pre-match press conference: “Maybe (if Chelsea lose title chances are over), who knows."

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Saturday's league encounter:

Head-to-Head

This is the 50th Premier League meeting between the sides. Manchester City only managed three victories in the first 25 encounters but have since won 12 of 24.

This is just the second time they have met as the top two teams in the Premier League. The other came in January 2015, with second-placed City earning a 1-1 draw at league leaders Chelsea.

The Blues have been beaten in eight of their past 12 matches at Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won 11 consecutive Premier League matches.

Only Preston in 1891-92 and Liverpool in 2013-14 have won 11 or more games in succession and not gone on to win the top-flight title.

Pep Guardiola's side began last year with a run of 18 straight wins in all competitions, not losing until 7 March.

City are one short of 500 home league defeats.

Guardiola has lost eight matches as a manager against Chelsea, more than against any other club.

Chelsea

Chelsea have dropped points in seven of their past 11 league games, turning a five-point lead over Manchester City into a 10-point deficit.

They have kept only two clean sheets in 11 Premier League matches following a run of seven in their opening 10 fixtures.

Jorginho has scored 13 Premier League goals since the start of last season, more than any other Chelsea player. All of them have been penalties.

Romelu Lukaku is two shy of 200 career league goals. However, he has only scored four times in 15 Premier League appearances against Manchester City.

Chelsea's win at the Etihad last season is Thomas Tuchel's only victory in six career league meetings against Pep Guardiola.

