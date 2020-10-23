Stat Attack: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening in the Premier League, looking for three vital points after showing signs of improvement in the midweek clash with Sevilla.

The Blues have a near fully fit squad available for the first time this season, and will be looking to get an important winning result at a ground where wins have been hard to come by in recent years.

Solskjaer's men have won four of their last five and will be looking to make sure that their heavy defeat to Tottenham is firmly in their past, with a winning result against their west London opponents.

Here are the all important statistics ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford:

Head-to-Head

Manchester United can win three consecutive top-flight meetings against Chelsea for the first time since September 1965 under Sir Matt Busby.

Chelsea are winless in their last seven Premier League away matches against Manchester United (D4, L3). It is the Blues' longest run without a top-flight win at Old Trafford since a 16-game streak between September 1920 and January 1957.

Chelsea are the only club to have won more Premier League fixtures (18) versus Manchester United than they have lost (17).

Manchester United

Manchester United could lose their opening three home league matches for only the second time in their history and first since 1930, when they finished bottom of the First Division.

United last lost three consecutive league fixtures at Old Trafford in February 1979.

A fifth successive winless Premier League match at home would set a new club record for the competition.

The Red Devils have gained an unsurpassed 13 points from losing positions in 2020.

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 20 goals in 18 Premier League appearances, scoring 11 and setting up nine. It's the best return of any United player since his debut in February.

Marcus Rashford has scored four goals in his past three games against Chelsea in all competitions, including a brace in this fixture last season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won four of his six matches as Manchester United manager against Chelsea (D1, L1).

Chelsea

Chelsea have drawn four of their eight matches in all competitions this season (W3, L1).

They won five of their opening six Premier League away fixtures under Frank Lampard, but have triumphed in only five of the subsequent 15 (D4, L6).

The Blues have conceded 63 goals in 43 Premier League matches under Lampard at an average of 1.5 goals per game - the worst rate of any permanent Blues boss.

Chelsea beat Manchester United 3-1 in their last meeting in the delayed FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Chelsea have let in a league-high 42 away goals since the start of last season.

In 2020, only Arsenal (15) have dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League than Chelsea's 13.

Timo Werner has scored 30 league goals since the start of last season, a record only bettered in Europe's top five leagues by Robert Lewandowski, Ciro Immobile and Cristiano Ronaldo.

