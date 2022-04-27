Stat Attack: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Old Trafford.

It's been nine years since the Blues won in the north west, that was when now United midfielder Juan Mata scored an 87th minute to claim a 1-0 win for Chelsea.

This time around, Chelsea will be wanting all three points to edge nearer to securing a third placed finish in the league.

IMAGO / PA Images

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the league encounter:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won just two of their last 12 matches against Manchester United in all competitions. The Blues triumphed in the 2018 FA Cup final and 2020 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

They are winless in eight Premier League meetings since a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on 5 November 2017.

Chelsea have won only one of their last 13 games at Old Trafford in all competitions (D6, L6), a 1-0 Premier League victory on 5 May 2013.

IMAGO / Colorsport

However, Chelsea are the only club to have won more Premier League games versus United than they have lost (W18, D24, L17) .

Manchester United

Manchester United have lost five of their last eight matches in all competitions.

They could equal the club record of three successive Premier League defeats.

United have conceded 51 league goals this season. It is only the second time they've let in 50 or more goals in a single campaign in Premier League history (they conceded 54 in 2018-19).

They have lost 10 of their 34 Premier League fixtures this season. It is their second-highest number of defeats in a single season in the competition after 12 in 2013-14.

The Red Devils have taken only one point from their five Premier League fixtures this season against the current top three - a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Sportimage

United have lost only one of their 11 Premier League home matches since sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (W7, D3).

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven of Manchester United's last eight Premier League goals, including each of the last four.

Ronaldo is the leading Premier League home goalscorer this season. His tally of 12 goals includes netting a hat-trick in each of his last two league appearances at Old Trafford.

Chelsea

If Chelsea avoid defeat in this match they will guarantee a top-five finish, ensuring they finish above Manchester United.

They have 65 points with six Premier League games remaining. The Blues' final points totals in the last two seasons were 66 in 2019-20 and 67 in 2020-21.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea are on a club record run of eight consecutive away victories in all competitions. In contrast, the Blues have lost three of their last four games at Stamford Bridge.

The Londoners have earned 36 Premier League points away from home this season, a total bettered only by Manchester City (39 points).

They have conceded just nine Premier League away goals in this campaign.

Kai Havertz can become the first player to score in four consecutive top-flight away matches for the club since Diego Costa between October to December 2016.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube