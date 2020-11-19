SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Stat Attack: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they face Newcastle United at St. James Park. 

Frank Lampard's side are currently in fifth place while Steve Bruce's Toon Army are in 13th. 

Here's the all-important statistics ahead of Newcastle versus Chelsea:

----------

Head-to-Head

  • Chelsea have won five of their past seven Premier League meetings, albeit keeping only one clean sheet during this run.
  • The Magpies have only lost once in their past seven home league games against Chelsea [W5, D1].
newcastle-united-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (4)
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
  • Newcastle are looking to win successive Premier League matches against Chelsea for only the second time.

----------

Newcastle United

  • Newcastle have won two of their past three home league matches, as many as they had managed in their previous 11 fixtures at St James' Park.
  • Their tally of 11 points after eight matches is more than they had at this stage of the two previous seasons combined.
  • The Magpies have lost only one of five matches against sides currently above them in the table [W2, D2].
newcastle-united-v-everton-premier-league
(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
  • Newcastle are without a clean sheet in seven matches since the opening day of the season. They are also without a clean sheet in their last eight home league fixtures.
  • Steve Bruce's men have conceded nine home league goals; only Manchester United, with 10, have let in more.
  • Eight of Newcastle's 10 league goals have come after half time.
  • Callum Wilson has been directly involved in seven of Newcastle's 10 league goals, scoring six and setting up one.

----------

Chelsea

  • Chelsea are unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions, six of them in the Premier League.
  • They have not lost an away league fixture this term [W2, D2] and have kept back-to-back clean sheets on their travels.
  • No side has scored more league goals this season than the Blues, with 14 of their 20 coming in the second half.
  • Timo Werner can become the first Chelsea player to score in five successive matches in all competitions since Didier Drogba in November 2009.
chelsea-v-sheffield-united-premier-league (40)
(Photo by Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images)
  • Werner could also become just the fourth German to score in three consecutive Premier League fixtures, emulating Jurgen Klinsmann [three times], Dietmar Hamann and Leroy Sane.
  • Hakim Ziyech has been involved in four of Chelsea's seven league goals in the two games he has started.
  • Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has conceded only two goals in his eight Chelsea appearances in all competitions.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard slams fixture scheduling ahead of early kick-off vs Newcastle

Frank Lampard is concerned over the increasing number of muscle injuries occurring among Premier League players.

Matt Debono

Looking at Frank Lampard's options ahead of Newcastle vs Chelsea

The final international break until March has now concluded, and Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday with an away trip to Newcastle.

finnw34

'Chelsea will find a solution for Christian Pulisic', says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard insists Chelsea will find a solution to ensuring Christian Pulisic stays injury-free.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Newcastle United: Antonio Rudiger set to make first Premier League start of the season

Following the recent international break, the Blues are back in action as they travel up north to face Steve Bruce's Newcastle.

Jevans99

Chelsea team news: Christian Pulisic & Thiago Silva out of Newcastle clash

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Newcastle United on Saturday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday 21 November and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at St. James Park.

Matt Debono

Trio set to miss Chelsea's game against Newcastle United

Chelsea have been handed a blow as three expected to miss Newcastle clash.

Matt Debono

January Business: Three Alternatives to West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

Chelsea’s pursuit of Declan Rice has been well chronicled.

finnw34

What are Chelsea's chances of winning the 2020/21 Premier League title?

In recent weeks, Chelsea have seen their hopes of winning the Premier League title this season increase following recent results.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea set to make fresh January move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

Chelsea are set to make a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in January.

Matt Debono