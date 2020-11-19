Stat Attack: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they face Newcastle United at St. James Park.

Frank Lampard's side are currently in fifth place while Steve Bruce's Toon Army are in 13th.

Here's the all-important statistics ahead of Newcastle versus Chelsea:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won five of their past seven Premier League meetings, albeit keeping only one clean sheet during this run.

The Magpies have only lost once in their past seven home league games against Chelsea [W5, D1].

Newcastle are looking to win successive Premier League matches against Chelsea for only the second time.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have won two of their past three home league matches, as many as they had managed in their previous 11 fixtures at St James' Park.

Their tally of 11 points after eight matches is more than they had at this stage of the two previous seasons combined.

The Magpies have lost only one of five matches against sides currently above them in the table [W2, D2].

Newcastle are without a clean sheet in seven matches since the opening day of the season. They are also without a clean sheet in their last eight home league fixtures.

Steve Bruce's men have conceded nine home league goals; only Manchester United, with 10, have let in more.

Eight of Newcastle's 10 league goals have come after half time.

Callum Wilson has been directly involved in seven of Newcastle's 10 league goals, scoring six and setting up one.

Chelsea

Chelsea are unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions, six of them in the Premier League.

They have not lost an away league fixture this term [W2, D2] and have kept back-to-back clean sheets on their travels.

No side has scored more league goals this season than the Blues, with 14 of their 20 coming in the second half.

Timo Werner can become the first Chelsea player to score in five successive matches in all competitions since Didier Drogba in November 2009.

Werner could also become just the fourth German to score in three consecutive Premier League fixtures, emulating Jurgen Klinsmann [three times], Dietmar Hamann and Leroy Sane.

Hakim Ziyech has been involved in four of Chelsea's seven league goals in the two games he has started.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has conceded only two goals in his eight Chelsea appearances in all competitions.

