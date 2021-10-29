Stat Attack: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to the north east to face Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League at St. James' Park.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking to maintain their spot at the top of the table with a win against Graeme Jones' struggling Magpies.

Newcastle are winless this season, picking up just four points from their opening nine games, and will be hoping to claim their first win of the season in front of their home crowd.

SIPA USA

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Saturday's league clash on Tyneside:

Head-to-Head

Newcastle have lost five of the past six Premier League meetings, winning the other 1-0 in January 2020.

Chelsea did the double over Newcastle last season, winning 2-0 home and away. They can earn consecutive league victories at St James' Park for the first time since 2007-08 and 2008-09.

Newcastle United

Newcastle can equal their longest winless run of 10 games from the beginning of a top-flight season. On both previous occasions, in 1898 and 2018, they went on to avoid relegation.

They have won only three of their past 17 Premier League home fixtures (D7, L7).

Newcastle's home league matches have produced an average of 4.25 goals this season, the most in the division.

SIPA USA

The Magpies are one of two teams yet to keep a clean sheet in this season's Premier League.

They have conceded 43 home league goals since the start of last season, more than any other side that has been in the top flight throughout that period.

Callum Wilson has scored six goals in as many Premier League appearances. He is one short of 100 English league goals.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won five of their past six league matches and can reach 25 points after 10 games for only the second time in 11 seasons.

A fourth successive league victory would equal their longest such run under Thomas Tuchel, set in February.

The Blues have lost just two of their 18 away fixtures in all competitions under Tuchel: at Aston Villa in the Premier League in May and against Juventus in the Champions League a month ago.

Chelsea are the first team to have as many as 14 different goalscorers (excluding own goals) in the first nine games of a Premier League campaign.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Ben Chilwell has scored in four successive Premier League appearances. The most recent Chelsea player to score in five league games in a row was Frank Lampard from April to August 2010.

N'Golo Kante is set to make his 200th Premier League appearance, while Mateo Kovacic is one short of 100 games in the division.

