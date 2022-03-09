Skip to main content
Stat Attack: Norwich City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Norwich City in the Premier League on Thursday night at Carrow Road.

It's 20th versus 3rd in the league as the Canaries look to put more points on the board in their bid for top-flight survival.

While Chelsea can continue and cement their place in third with a fourth consecutive win in the league.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League encounter in Norfolk:

Head-to-Head

  • Norwich are winless in their last 13 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (D2 L11) since a 3-0 home win in December 1994 under John Deehan.
  • Chelsea have won their last five Premier League games against Norwich, winning 7-0 in the reverse fixture back in October.

Norwich City

  • The Canaries have won just one of their last 29 midweek Premier League games (D8 L20), and are winless in 13 (D3 L10) since a 4-2 victory over Watford in May 2016. The Canaries have also lost both of their Thursday games in the league.

Chelsea

  • Mason Mount has been involved in six goals in his last three league appearances against Norwich (5 goals, 1 assist), scoring a hat-trick in the Blues’ 7-0 victory in the reverse fixture.
