Stat Attack: Rennes vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea make the trip across the channel to face French outfit Rennes in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues are just one victory away from securing progression to the knockout stage, but Frank Lampard's men will be keen to take all three points to boost their chances of topping the group.

Rennes will be keen to spring a surprise on Chelsea to try and get ahead of Krasnodar to secure the Europa League spot in third place of the group.

Photo by Lee Smith - Pool/Getty Images)

Rennes

• The Ligue 1 side opened their first UEFA Champions League campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Krasnodar, Sehrou Guirassy scoring Rennes' first ever European Cup goal, but subsequently lost at Sevilla (0-1) and Chelsea.

• Rennes are making their European Cup debut in 2020/21 having finished third in Ligue 1 last season.

• The Brittany club have played 65 matches in UEFA competition, 42 of them in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League.

• This is Rennes' third successive season playing European football, a club first.

• Having reached the UEFA Europa League round of 16 in 2018/19, Julien Stéphan's side finished fourth in their section in the same competition last season, picking up four points to finish behind Celtic, CFR Cluj and Lazio.

(Photo by DYLAN MARTINEZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

• Rennes were 2-0 winners at home to Lazio on Matchday 6 in last season's UEFA Europa League, their only win in their last ten European matches (D2 L7).

• Les Rouge et Noir are the 11th Ligue 1 club to take part in the UEFA Champions League group stage and the first French debutants since Montpellier in 2012/13.

• The Brittany side have won nine of their last 17 home European matches, losing only two.

• Rennes have won both home games against English clubs, losing all three away. They beat Arsenal 3-1 in the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg, but bowed out after a 3-0 loss in London; they also beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the 2001 UEFA Intertoto Cup semi-final first leg, losing the tie on away goals following a 1-0 second-leg defeat.

Chelsea

• Held 0-0 at home by Sevilla on Matchday 1, the London club were 4-0 winners at Krasnodar in their next fixture before beating Rennes.

• Fourth in the Premier League in 2019/20, this is Chelsea's 17th venture into the UEFA Champions League group stage and a third in four years. The exception came in 2018/19, when they won the UEFA Europa League under Maurizio Sarri.

• Chelsea's last four UEFA Champions League campaigns have all ended in the round of 16. In 2019/20 they were heavily beaten home (0-3) and away (1-4) by eventual champions Bayern München at that stage. The loss in Munich is the London club's only defeat in 12 European away matches (W8 D3).

• Despite victories on Matchdays 2 and 3, the Blues have won only three of their last eight UEFA Champions League matches (D3 L2).

• European champions in 2012 having been runners-up four years earlier, Chelsea have reached the round of 16 on 14 occasions.

• Chelsea have won their UEFA Champions League group 11 times, although they have been runners-up in their section on each of their last two participations.

• Chelsea have still won only four of their last ten games against French clubs, home and away (D2 L4).

• Last season's win at LOSC Lille was only Chelsea's second in nine away matches in France (D2 L5).

