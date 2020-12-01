Stat Attack: Sevilla vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea travel to Andalucia to take on Sevilla in a top of the group showdown on Wednesday night in the Champions League at the Ramos Sanchez Pizjuan.

The Blues are unbeaten in the 2020/21 Champions League campaign, and know that a positive result in Spain will give them a huge boost in securing the top spot in Group E.

Sevilla are also undefeated this campaign, and will want to use their confidence gained from a last minute victory against Krasnodar to secure all three points against Frank Lampard's side.

(Photo by Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images)

Here are the all important statistics ahead of Wednesday night's Champions League clash:

----------

Sevilla



• The Spanish side opened Group E with that goalless draw at Chelsea before home wins against Rennes (1-0) and Krasnodar (3-2) and the success in Russia last time out.

• This is Sevilla's sixth UEFA Champions League group stage campaign, and a first since 2017/18, when they reached the quarter-finals. They have now qualified for the knockout phase in all but one of their participations.

• Julen Lopetegui's side won the UEFA Europa League in 2019/20, beating Internazionale 3-2 in the final. It was the club's record-extending sixth triumph in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, all since 2006.

• Sevilla finished first in their UEFA Europa League group last season with 15 points having won all but one of their matches, then ousted CFR Cluj on away goals in the round of 32 (1-1 a, 0-0 h) before wins in one-off ties in Germany against Roma (2-0), Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0), Manchester United (2-1) and Inter.

• Fourth in Spain in 2019/20, Sevilla won their section in each of their first two UEFA Champions League campaigns and, after finishing third in 2015/16 – when they went on to complete a hat-trick of UEFA Europa League wins – they have been group runners-up in their two most recent seasons in the competition, meaning this is the third successive campaign in which they have reached the round of 16.

• In September, Sevilla lost 2-1 after extra time to European champions Bayern München in the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest. It was their fifth defeat in the match in six appearances.

• The defeat by Bayern was just Sevilla's fifth loss in their last 34 European matches (W24 D5).

• Sevilla have won 19 of their 34 matches in the UEFA Champions League group stage, losing eight.

• The Andalusian side are unbeaten in 14 home European matches (W12 D2), since a 2-1 loss to Bayern in the 2017/18 quarter-final first leg – their last UEFA Champions League fixture at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán before Matchday 2.

(Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

• Sevilla have won both home UEFA Champions League matches this season having been without a victory in the previous three (D2 L1).

• Sevilla suffered their first, and only, home loss to English visitors when succumbing 3-1 to Manchester City in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League group stage. They most recently drew 0-0 against Manchester United in the 2017/18 round of 16 (2-1 aggregate). The Andalusian club's record at home to English teams is W4 D2 L1.

• The Matchday 1 draw at Chelsea ended Sevilla's three-match run of victories against Premier League opponents. They have lost only one of their last ten games against English clubs (W5 D4) and remain unbeaten in their last seven (W3 D4).

• Sevilla have fared less well against English opposition in the UEFA Champions League group stage, however, winning one of their seven matches (D3 L3).

Chelsea

• Held at home by Sevilla on Matchday 1, the London club were 4-0 winners at Krasnodar in their next fixture before beating Rennes home (3-0) and away.

• Fourth in the Premier League in 2019/20, this is Chelsea's 17th venture into the UEFA Champions League group stage and a third in four years. The exception came in 2018/19, when they won the UEFA Europa League under Maurizio Sarri.

• Chelsea's last four UEFA Champions League campaigns have all ended in the round of 16. In 2019/20 they were heavily beaten home (0-3) and away (1-4) by eventual champions Bayern München at that stage. The loss in Munich is the London club's only defeat in 13 European away matches (W9 D3).

• Last season Frank Lampard's side recovered from a Matchday 1 defeat at home to Valencia (0-1) to progress as Group H runners-up with 11 points, finishing behind the Spanish side on head-to-head record.

• Despite their three victories this season, the Blues have won only four of their last nine UEFA Champions League matches (D3 L2).

• European champions in 2012 having been runners-up four years earlier, Chelsea have now reached the round of 16 on 15 occasions.

• The London side have won their UEFA Champions League group 11 times, although they have been runners-up in their section on each of their last two participations.

• Last season's home loss to Valencia was only the Blues' fourth defeat in their last 25 matches against Spanish opponents, home and away (W7 D14). They drew 2-2 at Valencia last season, making it one defeat in their last 12 matches away to Liga clubs (W3 D8).

• However, a 2-1 victory at Atlético de Madrid on Matchday 2 in 2017/18 is Chelsea's only success in their last 11 fixtures against Liga clubs, home and away (D6 L4).

----------

