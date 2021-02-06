Stat Attack: Sheffield United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday night looking to gain another three points and continue their momentum.

The Blues are looking much improved under Thomas Tuchel, and will know that three points at Bramall Lane will help them start a favourable run of fixtures promisingly in a bid to launch a European qualification charge.

Meanwhile Sheffield United have improved in recent weeks, but need to continue winning matches in order to escape a seemingly bleak position in the drop zone.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Head-to-Head

Sheffield United have won three of the four Premier League meetings at Bramall Lane, including by 3-0 in last season's corresponding fixture.

There have been 32 goals scored in the nine previous Premier League encounters.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have won five of their past seven games in all competitions, losing the other two.

Three wins in the past five league matches is as many as in their previous 27 attempts.

The Blades have never lost a Premier League home fixture in February (W5, D2).

They have conceded the opening goal a league-high 16 times this season.

(Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chris Wilder's side have conceded 16 home league goals, already one more than their entire total last term.

David McGoldrick could become the first player to score in his opening three Premier League matches against Chelsea since Marcus Stewart in 2001.

Billy Sharp has scored the winning goal three times so far in 2021, twice in the league and once in the FA Cup.

Chelsea

Chelsea have earned seven points in three league fixtures under Thomas Tuchel, as many in their final eight matches under Frank Lampard.

Tuchel is the first Chelsea boss to keep clean sheets in his opening three matches since Jose Mourinho in August 2004.

The Blues have kept 10 Premier League clean sheets this term, one more than their entire total of last season.

Ben Chilwell netted in a 4-1 victory over Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season. (Photo by PETER CZIBORRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

They have won 10 of their past 12 league fixtures against sides starting the day bottom of the table.

Tammy Abraham has scored four goals in four league matches against Sheffield United, all at home.

If selected, Olivier Giroud will be making his 250 Premier League appearance.

