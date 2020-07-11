Absolute Chelsea
Stat Attack: Sheffield United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday night at Bramall Lane.

The Blues need another vital win to maintain the two point gap to Manchester United, and ensure they do not slip up on the quest for Champions League football.

Meanwhile Chris Wilder's Blades sit in seventh place, and need three vital points to maintain an outside chance of European football next season.

Here are all the important statistics ahead of the Premier League clash:

----------

Head-to-Head

  • Chelsea are unbeaten in four meetings between the clubs (W3, D1), having lost the four previous league encounters.
  • Sheffield United have won five of their past seven home matches against the Blues, albeit Chelsea did win on their last visit to Bramall Lane in October 2006.
  • The previous seven Premier League contests between the sides have produced 24 goals in total.

----------

Sheffield United

  • Sheffield United are unbeaten in three league matches (W2, D1).
  • The Blades have lost just one of their last nine league fixtures at Bramall Lane (W6, D2).
  • They are looking to record four consecutive Premier League home wins for the first time.
  • Chris Wilder's side are winless this season against the league's current top five clubs (D2, L6).
  • The Blades have won 1-0 on seven occasions this season, a league-high.
  • Sheffield United have conceded 33 league goals - only Liverpool and Leicester have let in fewer this season.
  • Defender John Egan has scored in back-to-back games, having previously failed to score in 72 matches in all competitions.

----------

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have won six of their past eight Premier League fixtures (D1, L1).
  • They have won their last five Premier League games in Yorkshire and are unbeaten in their last nine in the county (W7, D2)
  • The Blues have accrued 30 points in away matches this term (W9, D3, L5), with only champions Liverpool gaining more.
  • Frank Lampard's side have kept just one away league clean sheet this term.
  • Chelsea have scored two goals or more in 10 of their last 11 top-flight fixtures.
  • Olivier Giroud has scored four goals in his last six league games, including in each of the last two. The Frenchman had only scored in four of his previous 40 matches in the competition.
  • Tammy Abraham has scored three goals in his two league appearances against Sheffield United.
  • Willian has registered four goals and two assists across his last four appearances.

----------

Who do you think will come out on top - Sheffield United or Chelsea? Let us know your predictions below.

----------

