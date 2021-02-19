Stat Attack: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to the south coast to take on Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are in fine form under Thomas Tuchel and will now be looking their sixth straight win in all competitions under the German boss.

Ralph Hassenhutl's Saints have slid down the table in recent weeks, and have lost four of their last five matches, so need a win to reignite their winning form.

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League clash:

Head-to-head

Chelsea are on a run of five successive Premier League victories away to Southampton.

Saints have won only one of the past 11 meetings in all competitions, drawing two and losing eight.

Southampton

Southampton have lost six consecutive league matches for the first time in their history.

Saints have conceded 20 goals in their seven Premier League fixtures this year, having let in just 19 in their 16 matches in 2020.

They have dropped a league-high 16 points from winning positions this season.

Chelsea drew 3-3 with Southampton back in October, Timo Werner netted a brace in the thrilling draw. (Photo by Matthew Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

Danny Ings is one of only four players to score 30 Premier League goals since the start of last season.

Oriol Romeu's next Premier League appearance will be his 200th in the competition.

Chelsea

Chelsea are unbeaten in their six matches in all competitions since Thomas Tuchel took over, winning five of them and conceding just once.

Tuchel could become the first Chelsea head coach since Carlo Ancelotti in 2009 to win his first three Premier League away games.

Only Manchester City and Aston Villa have kept more league clean sheets than Chelsea's 11 this season.

(Photo by PAUL CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Their 87% passing accuracy is the highest in the top flight.

Timo Werner has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other Chelsea player this season, with five goals and five assists.

READ MORE: Chelsea team news to face Southampton: Havertz & Abraham set to return, Silva out, Pulisic major doubt

READ MORE: Christian Pulisic set to miss Chelsea's Premier League clash against Southampton

READ MORE: Chelsea handed double injury boost with Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham set to be available to face Southampton

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube