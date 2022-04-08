Stat Attack: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea head to the south coast to face Southampton in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel, who has overseen two straight defeats in all competitions, face the Saints on Saturday afternoon at St Mary's.

It's two wins from two for the Blues this season against Southampton. The first in the league at Stamford Bridge, before knocking them out of the Carabao Cup last-16 on penalties.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the weekend's encounter:

Head-to-Head

Southampton have one win from their last 12 Premier League games with Chelsea (D3 L8).

Chelsea are unbeaten in eight trips to St Mary's and have lost just once there in 13 Premier League visits (W9, D3).

Ralph Hasenhuttl has one win from his six league meetings with Thomas Tuchel (D1, L4), a 1-0 Bundesliga victory for RB Leipzig against Borussia Dortmund in September 2016.

Southampton

Southampton have lost two consecutive league matches at home - they had previously lost just two of their last 18 at St Mary's (W8, D8).

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have scored in their previous 12 Premier League home games.

The Saints have kept just two clean sheets in their last 19 top-flight matches, conceding 34 goals in that run.

Southampton are seeking their 100th Premier League win at St. Mary's.

Mohammed Salisu has made 68 interceptions in the Premier League this season, 12 more than any other defender.

Chelsea

Chelsea could lose three successive matches in a single season for the first time since October 2002 under Claudio Ranieri.

The Blues have won 16 top-flight away games since Thomas Tuchel took charge in February 2021 - only Manchester City have more wins on the road in that time with 21.

Chelsea have conceded seven times in two games after letting in four goals in their nine previous matches in all competitions.

Kai Havertz has netted eight goals in his last 12 games for club and country.

