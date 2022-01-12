Stat Attack: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night as the second leg takes place in north London.

It's advantage Blues after they claimed a 2-0 win in the first leg at Stamford Bridge last week.

It could've been tie over but Chelsea left the door slightly ajar for Spurs to have a glimmer of hope of turning the tie around to reach next month's final.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Here are the all-important statistics heading into Wednesday's second leg:

Head-to-Head

The previous match was the fourth time Tottenham have lost the first leg of a League Cup semi-final tie; they were eliminated from the first two, but progressed last time against Chelsea in 2001-02 (1-2 first leg, 5-1 second leg).

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Tottenham have lost just one of their five League Cup home matches against Chelsea (W2 D2), losing 3-0 in a quarter-final replay in January 1991.

Chelsea have beaten Tottenham twice already this season, including a 3-0 Premier League victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The last time they beat Spurs three times in the same season was 2001-02 (4), while that was also the last time they won two away games against Spurs in the same campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are looking to become just the second team to reach the League Cup final having lost the semi-final first leg by more than one goal, after Aston Villa in the 1993-94 campaign.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored six goals in his first 12 meetings with Chelsea in all competitions but has failed to find the net in any of his last six against the Blues. The England captain had just one shot, and no touches in the opposition box in the first leg.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea

In all competitions, Chelsea have progressed from each of their last 13 two-legged ties when winning the first leg, since going out to Liverpool in the 2006-07 Champions League semi-final. When winning by more than one goal, the Blues have been eliminated just once - against Barcelona in the 1999-00 Champions League quarter-final (3-1 home, 1-5 away)

Chelsea's Kai Havertz has scored in all three of his EFL Cup appearances, netting five goals in total. He could become the first Chelsea player to score in both legs of a League Cup semi-final tie since Mark Hughes against Arsenal in 1997-98.

Having reached the FA Cup and Champions League finals last season, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is looking to become only the eighth different manager to lead an English team to the final of both major domestic competitions, and the European Cup/Champions League. The others were Bob Paisley, Brian Clough, Alex Ferguson, Rafael Benítez, Arsène Wenger, Avram Grant and Pep Guardiola.

