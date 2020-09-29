Stat Attack: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho meet again as Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea meet Spurs having cruised past Barnsley, while the hosts Tottenham were handed a bye into the fourth round after Leyton Orient were unable to fulfil the cup tie last week.

Spurs are expected to be heavily changed on Tuesday due to their heavy fixture schedule, while Lampard will be keen to secure his first piece of silverware in charge of the Blues.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the cup clash:

----------

Head-to-Head

Chelsea are hoping for a fifth successive victory against Tottenham in all competitions, the most since we won six in a row between January 2000 and January 2002.

Chelsea and Tottenham are drawn against each other in the League Cup for the seventh occasion, the most recent being the 2018/19 semi-final.

----------

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have been knocked out of the League Cup by London clubs in five of the past seven seasons.

This Carabao Cup tie is Tottenham’s first of the season as they received a bye from the third round due to Leyton Orient’s positive Covid-19s test results.

No manager has won the League Cup more times than Jose Mourinho [four], three with Chelsea and one with Man Utd. Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough also won it on four occasions.

Tottenham are seeking their first home victory of the season after losing to Everton 0-1 on the opening day and drawing to Newcastle on Sunday. They have won all three away games, at Lokomotiv Plovdiv [2-1], Southampton [5-2] and Shkendija [3-1], scoring 10 goals in the process.

Starting with Newcastle on Sunday, Spurs have to play four games in eight day - Chelsea Tuesday, Maccabi Haifa home Thursday and Man Utd away Sunday.

----------

Chelsea

Chelsea are looking to progress to the League Cup quarter-final for the third time in the past four seasons.

The Blues are unbeaten away in September for eight games in all competitions, winning six of them, since they lost 0-3 to Arsenal in 2016.

Tammy Abraham [aged 22 years, 360 days] is the youngest player to reach 20 goals in all competitions for Chelsea since Oscar [22 years, 118 days] in January 2014.

At 36 years and one day, Thiago Silva is the oldest outfield player to play for Chelsea since John Terry’s final game against Sunderland in May 2017 [36 years, 165 days] and the oldest outfield player to make his debut since Graham Rix against Viktoria Zizkov in September 1994 [36 years, 327 days].

Before the weekend game at West Brom, the last occasion that Chelsea were three goals behind and came back to get a result was against Ajax last season. The Blues were 1-4 down and came back to draw 4-4.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube