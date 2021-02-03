Stat Attack: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea  | Premier League

Chelsea travel across the capital to take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Thursday night.

They are unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel so far, four points from a possible six, and they will be heading into the London derby with confidence.

Whereas for Jose Mourinho's side, they come into the derby off the back of two straight defeats and will be without talisman Harry Kane.

Head-to-Head

Chelsea are unbeaten in the past four Premier League meetings, keeping a clean sheet in three of them (W3, D1).

Spurs could lose back-to-back home league matches against Chelsea for the first time since a run of three defeats between 2004 and 2005, when current Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was in charge of the Blues.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs could lose three consecutive top-flight fixtures for the first time since November 2012.

Tottenham have trailed for 118 minutes in their past two league games, having been behind for just 102 minutes in their first 18 matches this season.

They are the only side yet to lose a London derby in this season's Premier League, although they have drawn four of five such matches.

Jose Mourinho is in danger of losing back-to-back home league games for the first time in his managerial career.

Chelsea

Chelsea are vying to record consecutive Premier League victories for just the second time this season.

The Blues have lost four of their past five away league games, as many defeats as in their previous 16.

This will be Tuchel's first taste of a London derby.

Chelsea have conceded 50 Premier League away goals since the start of last season, a total exceeded only by Newcastle.

Thomas Tuchel can become the first Chelsea boss to record clean sheets in each of his first three league games since Jose Mourinho in August 2004.

